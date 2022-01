Transfer news: January transfer window 2022: Premier League ins and outs

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2022 January transfer window, which opens on January 1 until January 31.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

None

Out

Folarin Balogun - Middlesbrough, loan

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Roma, loan

Sead Kolasinac - Marseille, free

Calum Chambers - Aston Villa, undisclosed

Pablo Mari - Udinese, loan

Harry Clarke - Hibernian, loan

Brooke Norton-Cuffy - Lincoln, loan

Tyreece John-Jules - Sheffield Wednesday, loan

Ryan Alebiosu - Crewe, loan

Karl Hein - Reading, loan

In

Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona, loan

Lucas Digne - Everton, £25m

Calum Chambers - Arsenal, undisclosed

Kerr Smith - Dundee United, £2m

Robin Olsen - Roma, loan

Out

Jaden Philogene-Bidace - Stoke, loan

Keinan Davis - Nottingham Forest, loan

Wesley - Internacional, loan

Aaron Ramsey - Cheltenham, loan

Caleb Chukwuemeka - Livingston, loan

Anwar El Ghazi - Everton, loan

Seb Revan - Hereford, loan

Louie Barry - Swindon, loan

Cameron Archer - Preston, loan

Arjan Raikhy - Grimsby, loan

In

Jonas Lossl - FC Midtjylland, loan

Out

Nathan Shepperd - Dundalk, undisclosed

Jan Zamburek - Viborg, undisclosed

Dominic Thompson - Ipswich, loan

In

Kacper Kozlowski - Pogon Szczecin, £8m

Out

Aaron Connolly - Middlesbrough, loan

Kacper Kozlowski - Royale Union St-Gilloise, loan

Leo Ostigard - Genoa, loan

Jurgen Locadia - Bochum, undisclosed

Taylor Richards - Birmingham, loan

Christian Walton - Ipswich, undisclosed

In

None

Out

Jacob Bedeau - Morecambe, loan

Anthony Glennon - Barrow, loan

Chris Wood - Newcastle, £25m

In

Dylan Williams - Derby, undisclosed

Out

Juan Castillo - Charlton, loan

Jamie Cumming - MK Dons, loan

Lewis Baker - Stoke, undisclosed

Tariq Uwakwe - Crewe, undisclosed

In

None

Out

Jake O'Brien - Swindon, loan

Jay Rich-Baghuelou - Accrington, undisclosed

Ollie Webber - Portsmouth, Undisclosed

Rob Street - Newport, Loan

In

Vitaliy Mykolenko - Dynamo Kiev, undisclosed

Nathan Patterson - Rangers, £16m

Anwar El Ghazi - Aston Villa, loan

Out

Lucas Digne - Aston Villa, £25m

Ellis Simms - Hearts, Loan

In

Mateo Joseph Fernandez - Espanyol, undisclosed

Out

Ryan Edmondson - Port Vale, loan

Cody Drameh - Cardiff, loan

Bobby Kamwa - Dunfermline, loan

In

None

Out

Jacob Wakeling - Barrow, loan

Filip Benkovic - released

Kasey McAteer - Forest Green, loan

Josh Eppiah - Northampton, loan

In

None

Out

Tony Gallacher - St Johnstone, free

Morgan Boyes - Livingston, free

In

None

Out

Ferran Torres - Barcelona, £55.2m

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Stoke, loan

James Trafford - Bolton, loan

Tommy Doyle - Cardiff, loan

Patrick Roberts - Sunderland, undisclosed

In

None

Out

Amad Diallo - Rangers, loan

Teden Mengi - Birmingham, loan

Ethan Laird - Bournemouth, loan

Axel Tuanzebe - Napoli, loan

Anthony Martial - Sevilla, loan

Reece Devine - Walsall, loan

In

Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid, £15m

Chris Wood - Burnley, £25m

Out

Rosarie Longelo - Accrington, undisclosed

Joe White - Hartlepool, loan

In

None

Out

Thomas Dickson-Peters - Gillingham, loan

Tyrese Omotoye - Carlisle, loan

Bali Mumba - Peterborough, loan

Rocky Bushiri - Hibernian, loan

Gassan Ahadme - Burton, undisclosed

Onel Hernandez - Birmingham, loan

Josh Martin - Doncaster, loan

Sebastian Soto - Livingston, loan

In

None

Out

Sam McQueen - retired

Daniel Nlundulu - Cheltenham, loan

Caleb Watts - Crawley, loan

Kayne Ramsay - Ross County, loan

Dynel Simeu - Carlisle, loan

In

None

Out

Nile John - Charlton, loan

Kion Etete - Cheltenham, loan

Dilan Markanday - Blackburn, undisclosed

Jack Clarke - Sunderland, loan

In

Hassane Kamara - Nice, undisclosed

Samir - Udinese, undisclosed

Edo Kayembe - Eupen, undisclosed

Samuel Kalu - Bordeaux, undisclosed

Out

Pontus Dahlberg - Gillingham, loan

Ryan Cassidy - Bohemians, loan

In

None

Out

Mipo Odubeko - Doncaster, loan

Conor Coventry - MK Dons, loan

In

Hayao Kawabe - Zurich, undisclosed

Chiquinho - Estoril, £3m

Hwang Hee-chan - RB Leipzig, £14m (starts on July 1)

Jeong Sang-bin - Suwon Samsung Bluewings, £1m

Out

Theo Corbeanu - MK Dons, loan

Lewis Richards - Harrogate, loan

Luke Matheson - Scunthorpe, loan

Leonardo Campana - Inter Miami, loan

Dion Sanderson - QPR, loan

Austin Samuels - Inverness, undisclosed