Arsenal transfer news: Sead Kolasinac joins Marseille on 18-month deal

Sead Kolasinac has joined Marseille on an 18-month deal after his Arsenal contract was mutually terminated six months early.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners in the summer of 2017 following the expiry of his Schalke contract and went on to make more than 100 appearances for the club.

But Kolasinac fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta and made just two Premier League appearances this season.

Kolasinac won one FA Cup and two Community Shields during his time in north London.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international becomes the third player to leave the Emirates this month, following Ainsley Maitland-Niles' loan move to Roma and Folarin Balogun's temporary switch to Middlesbrough.

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic would prefer to wait until the summer before making a decision on his future, but Fiorentina are open to selling the striker this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth reports that Fiorentina are open to selling Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window

The Italian club are ready to move quickly, according to Sky in Italy, because they want to ensure they get a good price for the 21-year-old, who has 18 months to go on his deal.

But Vlahovic is keen to hold fire on any potential transfer as he waits to see how the season pans out for his potential suitors, with Champions League football a priority for the Serbia international.

Arsenal retain a strong interest in Vlahovic but will find it difficult to complete a deal this month due to the size of the transfer fee needed to sign the Fiorentina striker.

