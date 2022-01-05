Transfer news: Brighton sign Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin

Brighton have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Poland international midfielder Kacper Kozlowski.

Kozlowski, who had been linked with other Premier League clubs, joins Brighton from Polish top-flight side Pogon Szczecin, and heads straight out on loan to Union St-Gilloise.

Union St-Gilloise are owned by Brighton chair Tony Bloom and are currently top of the Belgian Pro League.

Kozlowski came through the ranks with Pogon, making his first-team debut at just 15 years and 215 days old in a 3-0 win over Cracovia. He has gone on to make 40 league appearances for Pogon, scoring four goals.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: "He is a bright young talent and we're very pleased to have completed the signing of Kacper, who has made a lot of progress in his career at a very early stage.

"The initial plan for Kacper in the short-term will be for him to spend the rest of the season out on loan with Union. David Weir and his team will monitor his progress there."

Head coach Graham Potter added: "His style of play suits us and our style. During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signing.

"He will initially head out on loan, as it is important for him to continue his development, and he is keen to continue playing regularly.

"We will be watching with interest, as he is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future."

Kozlowski made history at Euro 2020 last summer when he became the youngest player ever to appear in the competition, aged 17 years and 246 days, breaking the record set by England international Jude Bellingham six days earlier.

The central midfielder came on as a substitute in Poland's games against Spain and Sweden.

