Brentford loan Jonas Lossl from FC Midtjylland with option for permanent move

Brentford have signed Jonas Lossl on loan from FC Midtjylland for the remainder of the season.

The goalkeeper will be available for selection once he has received international clearance and there is the option to make the move permanent.

The 32-year-old, who won one cap for Denmark in 2016, had two loan spells at Huddersfield and also spent two years at Everton, but he failed to make an appearance at Goodison Park.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said Lossl, who has also played in France and Germany "fits the criteria" of what the Bees are looking for in a goalkeeper.

"Jonas is a very good goalkeeper who will bring with him lots of experience," the Brentford head coach said.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 2nd January 1:00pm

"He has played in England and in the Premier League and we also know him from his work with FCM (Midtjylland). He fits the criteria of what we want in a goalkeeper with his feet and in his penalty area.

"The most important thing is that he will add to the experience within our goalkeeper group in our first Premier League season. We have David Raya injured and Álvaro Fernández has missed some training recently.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank said Brentford produced a 'defensive masterclass' in the first half, with just Phil Foden's match-winning goal proving decisive for Manchester City

"This gives us an extra experienced goalkeeper in training and also someone who has played Premier League games and will be used to that matchday environment if he starts a game for us."

Follow every Brentford game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Brentford latest? Bookmark our Brentford news page, check out Brentford's fixtures and Brentford's latest results, watch Brentford goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Brentford games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Brentford as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest across Sky Sports

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.