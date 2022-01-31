Julian Alvarez: Manchester City sign striker from River Plate on Deadline Day

Manchester City have signed striker Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

City have loaned the 21-year-old straight back to the Argentine side, after completing the deal for a fee in the region of £17m.

City have been tracking Alvarez for some time along with a host of other top clubs.

The 21-year-old has five caps for Argentina.

Alvarez has scored 36 goals and contributed 25 assists in 96 appearances for River Plate.

City have been looking for a striker since the departure of their all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero and missing out on the capture of Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Despite being short of options in the striking department, City have managed to build an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League, having played a game more than second-placed Liverpool, who are the division's top scorers.

