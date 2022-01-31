Matt Targett: Newcastle loan Aston Villa left-back until end of season

Newcastle have signed Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old left-back is Newcastle's fourth arrival of the January transfer window alongside Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

Targett told the club's website: "I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.

"My family have friends here and they've always said it's a football-mad city, so to experience it and be part of it - I'm really looking forward to it."

Manager Eddie Howe said: "We have gone into this transfer window with a plan to add strong competition in specific areas of the team and Matt will be a fantastic option for us on the left.

"He has important Premier League experience and know-how at this level, so I'm really pleased we've been able to add him to the squad."

The Soccer Saturday team discuss whether the addition of Dan Burn to the Newcastle squad would be enough to help them escape relegation

The St James' Park club are also on the verge of signing Brighton defender Dan Burn, who is set to travel to the North East to undergo a medical. Newcastle have had an offer of around £13m for Burn accepted by Brighton - after an earlier bid of £10m plus add-ons was rejected on Saturday.

The Magpies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

