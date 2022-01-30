Dan Burn: Newcastle agree fee with Brighton for defender ahead of Deadline Day

Newcastle have agreed a fee of £13m with Brighton for defender Dan Burn.

The defender is set to travel to the North East to undergo a medical. Newcastle had a second bid of £10m plus add-ons for Burn rejected on Saturday.

The Magpies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

But they have so far failed in their attempts to sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile, making Burn a top target in the final days of the window.

The 29-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his Brighton contract. Burn, who joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018, can also play left-back. The Seagulls are extremely unlikely to sign a replacement centre-back this window.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South American football expert Tim Vickery says reports in Brazil suggest Bruno Guimaraes wants a move to Newcastle

Newcastle are extremely close to completing a £40m move for Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes completed a medical in his homeland of Brazil after Newcastle agreed a package of £33.3m plus £6.5m in add-ons with French club Lyon to sign the midfielder.

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson is in Brazil to seal the signing of Guimaraes.

The midfielder will play for Brazil on Wednesday and will not be able to travel to the UK to meet his new team-mates and head coach Eddie Howe until Thursday at the earliest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he's 'hopeful' of adding to the squad before the window closes, amidst reports of a move for Bruno Guimaraes

Sky Sports News reported an agreement had been reached with Lyon on Wednesday, before Lyon denied this in a statement shortly afterwards.

In fact, there was an agreement on the initial £33.3m fee, but Lyon still wanted to negotiate on potential add-ons, which have now also been agreed.

Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, who has also been watched closely by Manchester United and PSG, but the Magpies are now on the verge of clinching the 24-year-old's signature.

Guimaraes has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Lyon this season, registering six assists. He has three caps for the Brazil national team.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Newcastle game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Newcastle latest? Bookmark our Newcastle news page, check out Newcastle's fixtures and Newcastle's latest results, watch Newcastle goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Newcastle games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Newcastle as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.