Brighton transfer news: Deniz Undav signs in £6m deal but Seagulls pull out of Julio Enciso move

Brighton have signed Deniz Undav from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a fee of around £6m.

The 25-year-old striker has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Amex, but will remain on loan at Union - who currently lead the Belgian top flight - until the end of the season.

Speaking to the club's website, Brighton head coach Graham Potter said of Undav: "We are really looking forward to his arrival and working with him from next summer, as we prepare for the 2022/23 season."

Dan Ashworth, the Seagulls' technical director, added: "Deniz is an exciting player who will add variation to our attacking options for next season."

Undav joined Union in the summer of 2020 and helped them to promotion to the Jupiler Pro League last season.

The German has a total of 35 goals and 18 assists in 52 games for the Belgian side.

Brighton have two players currently on loan at Union - 18-year-old Poland international Kacper Kozlowski, who was signed early in the January window, and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is co-owner of the Belgian club.

Brighton pull out of Enciso deal

While Brighton have signed one forward in Undav, a deal for another has collapsed after they pulled out of the signing of Julio Enciso.

The Premier League side were keen to bring in the 18-year-old Paraguay international this month, but have now walked away from the deal - worth around £6m - due to complications.

Enciso - who has three caps for his country - plays his club football with Paraguayan side Libertad.

