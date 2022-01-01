Everton complete Vitaliy Mykolenko transfer from Dynamo Kiev for undisclosed fee

Everton have signed Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who joins for an undisclosed fee, has won 21 caps for his country and will fill the left-back position which has proved troublesome in the extended non-injury related absence of Lucas Digne.

He becomes Rafael Benitez's sixth signing since taking charge at Goodison Park and Mykolenko is confident he can thrive in the Premier League.

"English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well," he said.

"I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.

"I am excited about the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters at Everton. I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were unbelievable."

Image: Mykolenko helped Ukraine reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Mykolenko was part of the Ukraine team that reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals last summer while he won a league title with Dynamo Kiev last season and featured in their last two Champions League campaigns.

Handed his first-team debut by Dynamo aged 18, Mykolenko can also play in central defence and as a wing-back.

"I like to play on the front foot and get forward when I can," said Mykolenko, who made 132 appearances for Dynamo, scoring seven goals and providing 20 assists.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton head coach Rafael Benitez says his squad is ready to face Brighton on Sunday after suffering 'issues' with Covid and injuries in recent weeks

"Modern football demands that full-backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch.

"But I believe desire and commitment are the most important attributes and I will aim to bring those qualities.

"I hope it won't take me too long to settle in and get used to the style of football.

"I feel great right now and it is very important for me to communicate with the team, the management and the fans.

"For that, I need to learn the language and understand culture of this city, this country and this club. I will do my very best.

"I believe here at Everton, with the club's traditions and ambitions, I will grow as a person and as a player."

Follow every Everton game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Everton latest? Bookmark our Everton news page, check out Everton's fixtures and Everton's latest results, watch Everton goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Everton games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Everton as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.