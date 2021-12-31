Everton vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Brighton in the Premier League on January 2; kick-off 2pm

Team news

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to make his first appearance since August when Brighton visit on Sunday.

The England international has returned to fitness after a thigh problem but manager Rafael Benitez has to decide whether to start him or introduce him from the bench.

Everton's Covid situation, which forced the postponement of their Boxing Day game against Burnley, is easing but the likes of Richarlison (calf), Andros Townsend (foot), Yerry Mina (calf) and Tom Davies (knee) are still absent.

Brighton midfielder Leandro Trossard could return after hamstring tightness forced him to miss the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in midweek.

Fellow forward Danny Welbeck is pushing for a start after scoring as a substitute at Stamford Bridge on his second appearance following a three-month injury absence.

Jurgen Locadia (illness) has returned to training and could feature but captain Lewis Dunk remains sidelined (knee), while striker Aaron Connolly is likely to be left out of Graham Potter's squad for the third successive game as he edges closer to a loan move.

How to follow

Follow Everton vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Opta stats

● Everton are looking to secure their first league double over Brighton since 1980-81, following their 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium back in August.

● Brighton have never won away against Everton in all competitions (D2 L7), losing all four of their Premier League visits to Goodison Park.

● Everton have lost their first league game in each of the last four calendar years, last having a longer such run of defeats between 1957 and 1963 (run of 7).

● Brighton have lost their first league game in just one of the last 12 calendar years (0-1 vs Wolves in 2016), with all four of their games in the Premier League ending in a draw.

● Brighton have won just two of their 17 Premier League games in the month of January (D7 L8). Of teams to have played at least 10 games in the month, only Hull City (11%) have a lower win rate than the Seagulls (12%).