Anwar El Ghazi: Everton sign Aston Villa winger on loan until the end of the season

Everton have signed Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan until the end of the season.

El Ghazi becomes Everton's third signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson.

The former Ajax player will wear the number 34 shirt for the Toffees and is eligible for Saturday's Premier League trip to Norwich.

El Ghazi had been used solely as a substitute since manager Steven Gerrard arrived at Villa Park in November, and competition for places has only intensified for the Dutchman this month following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho.

The 26-year-old has scored just one goal in nine Premier League appearances this season.

Villa signed El Ghazi initially on loan from French club Lille in 2018, before making it permanent a year later after he scored a vital goal in the play-off final win over Derby to secure Premier League promotion.

El Ghazi's move to Everton from Aston Villa comes swiftly on the back of Lucas Digne's switch in the other direction after the left-back moved to Villa Park for £25m on Thursday.

El Ghazi: Everton a big club; Goodison Park is beautiful

Speaking to evertontv, El Ghazi said: "I'm really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started.

"I've met a few fans already and it's great to see how people live for the club. It's basically their religion. You just want to give it your all and show them what you can do to make them happy.

"I just want to focus on working hard, getting into the team, fighting for my place and, with the boys, to get Everton where it belongs - that is much higher up the table. We have a really good squad.

"I've played at Goodison Park a few times now and it's a beautiful stadium.

Image: El Ghazi's only Premier League goal this season came in Villa's 2-0 home win over Newcastle in August

"It's a bit different than other stadiums and that's what makes it quite unique. I'm really looking forward to playing there for Everton.

"We have a really strong squad. The wingers are doing well and have a lot of quality. It will be hard work but competition with others is good and that is how you achieve great things.

"I will work hard and give everything I have. That is the least you can expect from a player. That is what I will start with and from there hopefully, I will be able to score goals and give assists."

