Amad Diallo: Rangers sign Manchester United winger on loan until end of season

Rangers have completed the signing of Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old winger joins the Scottish Premiership leaders until the end of the season, a year after he moved to Old Trafford.

Diallo was signed by Manchester United in a deal worth £37.2m from Atalanta and has made nine appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

United believe this move will be good for his development, with Diallo understood to be a part of the Premier League club's long-term plans.

Diallo could make his debut at Ross County, live on Sky Sports, and said: "I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season.

"It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.

"I look forward to training with my teammates for the first-time tomorrow and to meeting the fans for the first time at Ross County on Saturday."

Manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, added: "I am really pleased to add Amad to our squad for the rest of the season.

"He is a player who I have been aware of for some time, and when the opportunity to sign him came up, we were very keen to make it happen.

"He will add a lot to our squad and provide even more competition for the players in the forward areas."

Diallo's arrival follows the news winger Ianis Hagi will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery in London.

Who is Amad Diallo?

Image: Diallo has made nine appearances for Manchester United and scored in the Europa League

Diallo was born in the Ivory Coast, before moving to Italy around the age of 10, joining Atalanta in 2015.

The youngster made his debut for Atalanta in 2019, becoming the youngest player - at 17 years and 109 days old - to score on his Serie A debut in their 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.

As a result, the Ivorian travelled with the Atalanta squad to Lisbon for their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The player impressed in training so much so that Papu Gomez likened him to a certain Lionel Messi.

"There are defenders in the first team that sometimes cannot stop him. To stop him in training, we have to kick him! He plays like Messi," said Atalanta's captain before Diallo moved to United.

Diallo was handed his Manchester United debut in a 4-0 win at Real Sociedad in the Europa League last February before going on to score his first goal for the club against AC Milan in the same competition a few weeks later.

What will Diallo bring to Rangers?

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

"One of the most exciting young prospects in the game" is how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Diallo after signing him for Manchester United last year.

The 19-year-old may not have had much first-team experience before making the move to Old Trafford, but he quickly made a big impression.

Operating from both wings or in the No 10 role, Diallo will bring versatility and energy to Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

Left-footed, he is most comfortable cutting in from the right but his ability to play multiple positions in the final third is one of his standout attributes.

At just 5ft 8in, his size is no obstacle. The Ivory Coast international boasts significant strength on the ball and a low centre of gravity, as well as an impressive dribbling ability and eye for the right pass.

Diallo is raw, but his fearlessness and enthusiasm could be key as Rangers chase a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

