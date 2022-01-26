Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker 'very happy' and targeting Champions League

Alfredo Morelos insists he is "very happy" at Rangers and wants to help the club reach the Champions League next season.

Rangers are four points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with the league winner all but guaranteed direct entry into the group stages of European football's biggest club competition.

Morelos, 25, has been linked with several moves away from Ibrox in the past with former manager Steven Gerrard claiming he was unsure if the striker would stay at the club.

However, the Colombian, who joined from HJK Helsinki in 2017 insists he and his family are settled in Glasgow and is targetting more success with Rangers.

"I'm very happy at Rangers," he exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I was named Player of the Month in December, I've been scoring goals and I feel good physically. I'm just thinking about scoring more goals and God will decide what happens in the future.

"I'll keep working hard and fighting. I'm also in the Colombia squad now, so I hope to stay there - we'll see how it goes. I hope it all goes as well as possible. Right now I'm fully focused on Rangers.

Image: Morelos will miss the Old Firm on January 2 due to his Colombia recall

"I feel very happy in Glasgow, as do my family. My daughter is really settled here, I feel very pleased. Rangers really welcomed me when I joined, as did the fans, so I feel really happy here.

"Playing in the Champions League is a source of motivation for me. We're going to fight for that.

"My teammates and I are all very positive, that goes for the coaching staff as well. We have a lead at the moment, but we have to perform on the pitch.

"We play for all three points, which are so important, so we want to keep picking up points and stay top of the table to achieve our target which is to win the league and qualify for the Champions League if possible."

Morelos enjoying life under Van Bronckhorst

Image: Morelos says manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has given him confidence since taking over at Rangers

Since Giovanni van Bronckhorst's return to Ibrox, Morelos has scored six goals in nine matches across all competitions.

That form saw the striker win December's Player of the Month in a double alongside his manager and he insists there is more to come under the Dutchman.

"The coach has showed his confidence in me and given me a chance, and I've responded in the best possible way," he said.

"I feel very happy and pleased. I've been working hard to be in the starting line-up. He's transmitted his confidence to me and I've scored a lot of goals since he took over at Rangers.

"The coach knows what Rangers are all about. It's a huge club here in Scottish football that means so much to our fans.

"He knows that because he played here and he has that winning mentality that we always have to win and play well to keep the fans happy.

"There's always more (to come). I feel there's always more. I want to keep scoring goals, playing well for Rangers, and doing my bit for the team, which is the most important thing for me, as we go after the targets that we set ourselves.

"The most important thing is to take it game by game as that's the path to trophies."

'My relationship with the fans is fantastic'

Image: Morelos says the support he receives from Rangers fans is fantastic

Morelos had been criticised in the past for his ill-discipline - with Gerrard previously fining the striker for a red card at Celtic - but the 25-year-old says he has been working to change his game.

"I've been working on my temperament on the pitch for some time," he said.

"There were seasons where I was shown red cards, but I've now improved a lot in that area.

"I'm focused on improving that every day and doing well and staying calm on the pitch, so that I can focus on scoring goals, which I've managed to do. We've been getting good results, which is so important to me."

A total of 107 goals in 214 appearances for Rangers has seen the Colombian become a fans' favourite and Morelos says he is "proud" of the connection he has with the supporters.

He said: "My relationship with the fans is fantastic. I think their support for me is key for me. They really get behind me and love me.

"I've shown them what I think of them with goals and good football, playing well and keeping the team top of the table. I think they're very pleased.

"We have some important games coming up and we'll try to achieve our goal of winning them and getting points on the board to keep the fans happy as it makes me proud when they're happy and enjoying themselves."