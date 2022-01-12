Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker named Scottish Premiership player of the month for December

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been named the Scottish Premiership player of the month for December.

The Colombian has scored six goals since the arrival of new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November, and four of those came in the league last month as Rangers won all their games.

Morelos netted the winner against St Mirren in Rangers' final match before the winter shutdown to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table.

And he has been rewarded for that form, with the SPFL naming him the Scottish Premiership player of the month.

Van Bronckhorst told the club's official website: "He has done well since I came in and he has scored some important goals that have been important for the team.

"He is working hard and his attitude has been really good, and he has been a positive factor for the team."

Rangers return to action in the Scottish Premiership at Aberdeen on January 18, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Giovanni van Bronckhorst is yet to lose a game since taking over at Rangers

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore believes the champions' hopes of retaining the Scottish Premiership title have improved following van Bronckhorst's arrival at Ibrox.

The Dutchman replaced Steven Gerrard in November and has won every league game, as well as leading the club into the Europa League knockout stages.

"I think sometimes in football timing just works, Steven Gerrard got that opportunity to go down south and Rangers now have the opportunity and they've brought in Giovanni van Bronckhorst," he told Sky Sports News.

"He knows the football club, but more importantly has a decent level of experience with success at Feyenoord as well.

"The changes he's made to the team I think have been really clear. There's a better balance, you won't see both full-backs bombing on at the same time."