Rangers' Scottish Premiership title chances have improved under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, says Craig Moore

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore believes the champions' hopes of retaining the Scottish Premiership title have improved following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's arrival at Ibrox.

The Dutchman replaced Steven Gerrard in November and has won every league game, as well as leading the club into the Europa League knockout stages.

Rangers are top of the league by six points from their rivals Celtic ahead of the season getting back underway following the rescheduled winter break.

Van Bronckhorst has made one January signing so far with versatile US international James Sands joining from New York City on an 18-month loan deal.

Despite Nathan Patterson's move to Everton - in a deal worth up to £16m - and interest in other players, Van Bronckhorst's former teammate Craig Moore believes the club are already in a better position under the Dutchman.

"I think sometimes in football timing just works, Steven Gerrard got that opportunity to go down south and Rangers now have the opportunity and they've brought in Giovanni van Bronckhorst," he told Sky Sports News.

"He knows the football club, but more importantly has a decent level of experience with success at Feyenoord as well.

"The changes he's made to the team I think have been really clear. There's a better balance, you won't see both full-backs bombing on at the same time."

Rangers face Aberdeen and Celtic away from home after the winter break, with a game against third-place Hearts at Ibrox also looming - all live on Sky Sports. However, Moore believes that will only strengthen the team for the title run-in.

"As a former player, I'm thinking it is brilliant to get those tough games and go and win them.

Live SPFL Tuesday 18th January 7:00pm

"What confidence that gives you to really go and finish the season strongly. I think that's exactly how Rangers will be thinking.

"They want those tough games, they want to go and get those wins and I think that puts fear through the league. I'm still with Rangers to win the title."

Wilson: Celtic can overtake Rangers

Celtic started the January transfer window strongly with three new signings in Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi.

The club have also opened talks with Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur in their bid to sign Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals.

Image: Celtic want to sign Jota from Benfica and Tottenham's Carter-Vickers on permenant deals

With the team also unbeaten in 13 league games, ex-Celtic right-back Mark Wilson believes the title is heading to Parkhead.

"There's been so much for the new manager to take on board and he's done all this by himself," Wilson told Sky Sports News.

"I'm not taking any credit away from John Kennedy and the staff that's there, but a new manager coming in without anyone else is pretty impressive.

"A new style, a very different style from what we've seen before in Scottish football has been a huge talking point. To get your team playing that way with new individuals I think is hugely impressive.

"For where Celtic are at the minute I think he can be pretty proud of that.

"I think it was always going to Celtic a bit of time because of the actual playing staff and getting that right. I think Ange has worked well at that over the last five months.

"Giovanni had the players there, it was just about implementing his style and you've seen that in the last five games.

"From a Celtic point of view, I think Postecoglou won't be too disappointed as only being six points behind with reinforcements on the way.

"I did say Rangers would win the title at the start of the season, however, the way Postecoglou's improved the side and the reinforcements that have arrived, I think they have enough to overtake Rangers."