Celtic transfer news: Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate join club from Japan's J League

Celtic have completed the triple signing of Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate from Japan's J League.

Maeda, a 24-year-old forward, joins from Yokohama F. Marinos, where he previously played under Ange Postecoglou, the Celtic manager.

Ideguchi, a 25-year-old midfielder, is leaving Gamba Osaka to move to Celtic, while Hatate, a 24-year-old who can play on the left or in midfield, joins from Kawasaki Frontale, the Japanese champions.

Postecoglou told Celtic's website: "We are really pleased to bring in these guys to Celtic and I think they are players who will excite our fans.

"Clearly I am well aware of their attributes and I think in bringing all three to the club we are bringing even more quality, personality and energy to the squad to work with the players who have done so well for us already this season.

"They are all really at the peak of their careers, ambitious to achieve more success and I am sure at this particular time we will be getting their best years.

"I am delighted to have secured these players so early in the transfer window. I look forward to working with them and myself, my backroom team and the rest of the squad will be making sure we help them settle into Celtic as quickly as possible."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.