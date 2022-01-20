Scottish Premiership: Key Rangers & Celtic title race games to be shown live on Sky Sports

Four more Scottish Premiership matches involving the Old Firm have been added to Sky Sports' live schedule as the dramatic title race unfolds.
The latest selections include Rangers' trip to St Johnstone on March 2 followed by Livingston versus Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Rangers face two away trips to Dundee and St Mirren, either side of April's Old Firm derby at Ibrox, which will also be shown live on Sky Sports.
At least 13 matches will be shown live over the coming months, with the second Edinburgh derby of the season between Hibernian and Hearts also coming up as the battle for third intensifies.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side currently lead Celtic by four points in the Scottish Premiership with 17 matches to go in what will undoubtedly be an exciting race for top spot.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Lingard, Ndombele, Guimaraes
- Man Utd prefer Lingard permanent deal | Newcastle still interested
- 'Why did you take me off?' | Rangnick explains Ronaldo sub
- Newcastle moving closer to Carlos deal but face PL competition
- Arsenal vs Liverpool on Sky: Xhaka suspended for second leg
- Injured Raducanu: I didn't want to go out like that
- Dembele set for Barca exit after contract snub
- Premier League player bailed again on child sex offences
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Guimaraes move too expensive?
- News & Gossip: Unvaxed Chelsea players to miss Lille game
What other games are coming up?
Celtic's trip to Hearts, where Ange Postecoglou's Parkhead reign started with defeat, is followed by Rangers' trip to Dingwall as the champions face a Ross County side resurgent under Malky Mackay.
The second Edinburgh derby of the season, rearranged due to the earlier winter break, will then be live under the lights at Easter Road as new Hibs boss Shaun Maloney prepares for his first clash against Hearts.
That will be followed by the next meeting between Celtic and Rangers on February 2 at Parkhead.
Rangers won the first Old Firm meeting this season 1-0 at Ibrox but this clash in the East End of Glasgow will be the first in front of a packed-out Celtic Park since 2019 as the home side aim to end their seven-game winless run in this fixture.
There's also a double-header on February 6 to look forward to as Celtic visit Motherwell followed by Rangers vs Hearts at Ibrox.
Rangers' visit to Tannadice Park on February 20 will also be live, a week before a rematch of the Scottish League Cup final at Easter Road as Celtic head to Hibs, with St Johnstone vs Rangers also on the live schedule.
Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports
Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
Wednesday January 26
Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic - Kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday January 29
Ross County vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm
Tuesday February 1
Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday February 2
Celtic v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday February 6
Motherwell vs Celtic - Kick-off 1.30pm
Sunday February 6
Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 4pm
Sunday February 20
Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday February 27
Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Wednesday March 2
St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday March 6
Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday March 20
Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday April 3
Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday April 10
St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon