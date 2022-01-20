Scottish Premiership: Key Rangers & Celtic title race games to be shown live on Sky Sports

Four more Scottish Premiership matches involving the Old Firm have been added to Sky Sports' live schedule as the dramatic title race unfolds.

The latest selections include Rangers' trip to St Johnstone on March 2 followed by Livingston versus Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rangers face two away trips to Dundee and St Mirren, either side of April's Old Firm derby at Ibrox, which will also be shown live on Sky Sports.

At least 13 matches will be shown live over the coming months, with the second Edinburgh derby of the season between Hibernian and Hearts also coming up as the battle for third intensifies.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side currently lead Celtic by four points in the Scottish Premiership with 17 matches to go in what will undoubtedly be an exciting race for top spot.

What other games are coming up?

Celtic's trip to Hearts, where Ange Postecoglou's Parkhead reign started with defeat, is followed by Rangers' trip to Dingwall as the champions face a Ross County side resurgent under Malky Mackay.

The second Edinburgh derby of the season, rearranged due to the earlier winter break, will then be live under the lights at Easter Road as new Hibs boss Shaun Maloney prepares for his first clash against Hearts.

That will be followed by the next meeting between Celtic and Rangers on February 2 at Parkhead.

Rangers won the first Old Firm meeting this season 1-0 at Ibrox but this clash in the East End of Glasgow will be the first in front of a packed-out Celtic Park since 2019 as the home side aim to end their seven-game winless run in this fixture.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the first Old Firm clash of the season at Ibrox between Rangers and Celtic

There's also a double-header on February 6 to look forward to as Celtic visit Motherwell followed by Rangers vs Hearts at Ibrox.

Rangers' visit to Tannadice Park on February 20 will also be live, a week before a rematch of the Scottish League Cup final at Easter Road as Celtic head to Hibs, with St Johnstone vs Rangers also on the live schedule.

Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Wednesday January 26

Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic - Kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday January 29

Ross County vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday February 1

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday February 2

Celtic v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday February 6

Motherwell vs Celtic - Kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday February 6

Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 4pm

Sunday February 20

Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday February 27

Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Wednesday March 2

St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 6

Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday March 20

Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 3

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 10

St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon