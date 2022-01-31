Dan Burn: Newcastle sign Brighton centre-back in £13m deal

Newcastle have completed the signing of centre-back Dan Burn from Brighton for £13m to take their spending above £90m this month.

Burn has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at his hometown club Newcastle, where he was a season-ticket holder as a boy.

Burn told the club's official website: "I'm buzzing to be here. I never thought I'd be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James' Park, it's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid.

"I can't wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it's crazy. I'm excited to get started."

The Magpies saw two bids turned down before settling on a fee of £13m with Brighton.

Burn, who was in the final 18 months of his Brighton contract, is understood to have undergone a medical over the weekend.

He is Newcastle's fifth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch.

"We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for. He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group."

The Magpies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

But they failed in their attempts to sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile, making Burn a top target in the final days of the window.

Burn, who joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018, can also play left-back.

However, there was disappointment for Newcastle on Deadline Day with Manchester United blocking their bid to sign Jesse Lingard and Hugo Ekitike rejecting a move to St James' after Reims accepted a £25m bid.

Potter: We weren't looking to sell Burn

Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club's official website: "We were not actively looking to sell Dan during this window, but the transfer represents a very good transfer for our club and the player.

"Newcastle are Dan's boyhood club, and this move allows him to potentially play out the rest of his career at his home club.

"Ever since I have been at the club, Dan has been brilliant for me. He is a superb professional, adaptable and a great character on and off the pitch.

"We will miss him here, but we understand his reasons for wanting to move and he goes with our thanks and very best wishes for the future."

Analysis: Progress but Newcastle left short up front

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

"Newcastle have been left a little bit light up front. Yes, they have signed Chris Wood, but they are a little bit short in the attacking third of the pitch.

"But overall, they will be fairly pleased with the window in terms of the number of players they have brought in. They have made real inroads this window but they have been left a little short up without signing Hugo Ekitike or Jesse Lingard."

Image: Bruno Guimaraes signs for Newcastle

Newcastle have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £40m.

Guimaraes, 24, completed a medical in Brazil on Friday ahead of signing a contract until 2026.

Newcastle agreed a package of £33.3m plus around £6.5m in add-ons with French club Lyon to make the midfielder their third signing this January, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

The Magpies are spreading the payments over the next four years. They will pay Lyon around £3.25m if they stay up this season, with another £3.25m due if they stay up again next season.

There is no relegation release clause in the deal Newcastle have agreed with the player.

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson had travelled to Brazil to seal the signing of Guimaraes.

The midfielder will play for Brazil on Wednesday and will not be able to travel to the UK to meet his new team-mates and head coach Eddie Howe until Thursday at the earliest.

Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, who has also been watched closely by Manchester United and PSG.

