Jesse Lingard to stay at Manchester United despite Newcastle and West Ham interest in Deadline Day move

Jesse Lingard is set to see out the remainder of his contract at Manchester United after he was told he would not be allowed to leave Old Trafford on Deadline Day.

Newcastle and West Ham both tried to sign the England international on Monday, but the United board have decided not to sanction a transfer.

That is despite Ralf Rangnick giving Lingard his blessing to leave the club during a meeting between the interim manager and the 29-year-old on Monday.

Lingard, whose contract expires in the summer, was keen to move before the window shuts on Monday night.

The forward wants regular first-team football so he can play his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of this year's World Cup.

Lingard has started just two matches for United this season, none of which have come in the Premier League.

Newcastle may also be set to miss out on the signing of Hugo Ekitike, despite having a bid worth up to £33m accepted by Reims on Monday.

The 19-year-old forward has decided to stay at the Ligue 1 side and reassess his options in the summer, with clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.

Newcastle will, though, hope to complete the signing of Dan Burn on Deadline Day after agreeing a £13m deal with Brighton for the defender.

The Magpies have spent £80m this month in a bid to equip Eddie Howe with a squad capable of staying in the Premier League.

Bruno Guimaraes arrived from Lyon for £40m on Sunday, and Matt Targett signed on loan from Aston Villa on Monday, to follow the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood earlier this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle have signed Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £40m - and you might be surprised to find out why he's chosen to wear the No. 39 shirt...

West Ham are yet to make a signing during the January window. They are direct rivals with United for a place in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Lingard spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at the London Stadium, where he scored nine goals in 16 games.

Why is Lingard's move to Newcastle off?

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie at Newcastle's training ground:

"Manchester United have decided to dig their heels in and not allow Jesse Lingard to leave.

"That's perhaps down to players who have left the club, others who aren't available to them at the moment - maybe they will need him before now and the end of the season.

"We understand he's very disappointed by the news. He was keen to move up here to the north east and play here for the remainder of the season.

"It's left Newcastle, despite some good business, a little bit short in that attacking third without Lingard or Ekitike coming in. It poses the question whether they will look at a last-minute loan, but I would think that is very unlikely at this stage."

