Jesse Lingard: Newcastle and West Ham battling to loan Manchester United attacker

Newcastle United and West Ham are both making a Deadline Day push to sign Jesse Lingard on loan.

Lingard met with Ralf Rangnick on Monday and the Manchester United caretaker boss has given his blessing for the player to leave this window.

The final decision is now in the hands of the Manchester United board, who are yet to respond to either club or Lingard's representatives.

Anton Toloui reports that there is still a chance for clubs to strike a deal to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, but warns it will not be cheap.

Lingard, whose contract expires in the summer, is keen to move before the window shuts tonight. He wants regular first-team football so he can play his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of this year's World Cup.

Newcastle have had a Deadline Day bid for Hugo Ekitike accepted by Stade Reims but with the player still yet to confirm whether he wants to move to the north east of England, Newcastle have started to consider alternative options - including Lingard.

Analysis: 'Newcastle pushing hard to sign Lingard'

Sky Sports' Keith Downie:

"Newcastle are pushing to bring in Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

"He's a player Newcastle have been keen on throughout the transfer window and we know they have been in talks with Manchester United.

"The talks had reached a bit of an impasse but with the Ekitike deal hanging in the balance, Newcastle are looking elsewhere - but they do have competition from West Ham for Lingard.

"As we understand the situation, Newcastle are very keen on Lingard and pushing hard to bring him in.

"Lingard would be keen on a move but the decision rests with the Manchester United board."

