Tottenham transfer news: Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil all loaned out on Deadline Day

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil have departed Tottenham on Deadline Day, with all three players going out on loan until the end of the season.

Ndombele - who became Spurs' record signing when he joined from Lyon for £63m in July 2019 - has returned to Lyon to bring an end to his disappointing spell at Tottenham.

The Ligue 1 side have paid a £1.2m loan fee and retain the option to make the deal permanent in the summer for a reported £54m. Ndombele will help to replace Bruno Guimaraes, who joined Newcastle for £40m on Sunday.

Tottenham released a brief, 46-word statement to announce Ndombele's exit, which featured none of the usual pleasantries handed out by a club when a player leaves.

Tanguy Ndombele has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season.



"Tanguy Ndombele has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season," said Spurs.

"The central midfielder returns to the club from which he joined us in July 2019. He has made 91 appearances for us in all competitions to date, scoring 10 goals."

Ndombele started just three games for Spurs following the arrival of Antonio Conte as head coach in November.

The third of those appearances came against Morecambe in the FA Cup earlier this month and saw him jeered by his own supporters when he was substituted. The 25-year-old did not play for the club again following the incident.

Despite his struggles at Spurs, Paris Saint-Germain, Everton and Valencia all tried to sign Ndombele this month.

Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan

Spurs have also let midfielder Giovani Lo Celso leave on Deadline Day after he secured a loan move to Villarreal.

The Argentine, who has struggled for form and fitness during his time at the club, has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring just once.

Giovani Lo Celso has joined La Liga side Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the season.



The 25-year-old joined the north London club on loan in August 2019 from Real Betis, before making the switch permanent in January 2020 for £27m.

But he will now return to Spain with Villarreal for a reunion with their head coach Unai Emery, who managed him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Gil seals Spain return with Valencia

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has also departed the club this month after signing for Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined last summer from Sevilla, in a swap-plus-cash deal which saw Erik Lamela join the Spanish side with Spurs paying the Andalusian side £21.6m for Gil, according to Sky in Italy.

The Spaniard has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season but is yet to start a Premier League game and has not scored a goal.

The departures of Ndombele, Lo Celso and Gil paved the way for Spurs to make two signings on Deadline Day after the club completed a double deal for Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Image: Tottenham have signed Dejan Kulusevski (left) and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus

Winger Kulusevski joins on an 18-month loan deal that costs Spurs £8.3m - £2.5m this season and £5.8m next season - while there is an obligation to buy the Sweden international for £29.2m if certain sporting criteria are met.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bentancur joins permanently after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The deal for the Uruguay international could cost up to £21.5m with Tottenham paying Juve £15.8m up front, with £5.7m due in potential add-ons.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's managing director of football, oversaw the signings of both Kulusevski from Atalanta in January 2020 and Bentancur from Boca Juniors in 2017 during his time at Juventus.

Image: Spurs' transfer chief Fabio Paratici (left) signed Kulusevski during his time at Juventus

After completing the deals for Kulusevski and Bentancur, Sky Sports News has been told it is unlikely Spurs will sign any more players before the deadline.

There could yet still be one more departure from Spurs on Deadline Day, with Dele Alli set to undergo a medical ahead of a permanent move to Everton that could cost up to £40m.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has held talks in his London office with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about a potential deal for Alli.

Initially it was thought any move was a long way from completion, however, it is now understood a breakthrough has been made in negotiations and a medical has been booked in for the player.

If Alli does move to Goodison Park, it will be on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the transfer fee structured around payments based on the midfielder's performances for Everton.

While any potential deal for Alli has not yet been formally agreed, it is believed the chances of the transfer taking place are "looking good", with new Everton manager Frank Lampard a key factor in convincing the 25-year-old to join.

