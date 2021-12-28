Ferran Torres transfer: Barcelona complete signing of Manchester City forward

Barcelona have completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The Spain forward has joined Barca on a five-year deal until 2027 and the club have set his buyout clause at €1billion (£841,735,504.40m).

Barca will pay an initial £46.3m (€55m) plus a further £8.4m (€10m) in add-ons for the forward. Some £5.9m (€7m) of those add-ons are said to be more or less guaranteed.

The Spanish club agreed a deal to sign Torres from City in the week leading up to Christmas.

The 21-year-old is regarded by Barcelona as one of Spain's most promising talents. They are able to spend in January after recently receiving sizeable investment via a bank loan.

The club have said Torres will be officially unveiled at the Nou Camp and shall attend his first training session and press conference on January 3.

Torres joined City for an initial fee of £20.8m plus bonuses on a five-year deal in August 2020 but has played only four times in the Premier League this season, scoring twice, and once more in the Champions League.

Image: Ferran Torres has scored 12 goals in 22 caps for the Spanish national team

Torres departs the Etihad Stadium having scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City in all competitions. He also helped Pep Guardiola's team to the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season.

He has been sidelined since October with a foot injury suffered on international duty with Spain.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City.

"Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100 per cent, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.

"Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career."

Torres' arrival in Catalonia comes with former City team-mate Sergio Aguero having announced his retirement earlier in December after being diagnosed with a heart condition just months following his move to Barca.

Prior to his move to City, Torres attracted interest from Barca, Real Madrid and some of Europe's top clubs as a result of his exploits at Valencia.

A graduate of Valencia's academy, he made his first-team debut in 2017 and went on to score nine times in 97 matches and helped them to the Copa del Rey in the 2018/19 season.

