Steph Houghton signs Manchester City contract extension

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension.

City have not released the details on the length of the 33-year-old's extension, but in a statement say Houghton is "committing her immediate future" to the club.

The England captain has won the Women's Super League title, three Women's FA Cups and three Continental Tyres Cups since moving to City in 2013.

"I'm delighted to sign an extension here at City," said Houghton, whose deal was due to expire in the summer.

"Once the talks started, there was only ever going to be one outcome and it was the easiest decision I've ever made, to commit my future to this football club and continue on this unbelievable journey.

"It's been a really good week with me making my comeback from injury too - it's been a really tough four months, but I'm just so happy to be back on the pitch now.

"The eight years I've been here so far have flown by - when people say how long it is, I really can't believe it! For me though, it's always been about being at Manchester City and being a part of this club, for now and for the future.

"That's why I wanted to commit - to really show my loyalty to my team, to my club and to everybody who has helped me along the way so far."

Houghton has over 120 caps for England and has skippered her country for the past eight years, helping the team to reach the semi-finals of the last two World Cups.

She also captained Team GB last summer in her second Olympic Games appearance.

Gareth Taylor, Manchester City Women head coach, added: "We're absolutely thrilled that Steph has committed her immediate future to City.

"What she has contributed to this club and women's football as a whole throughout her career so far is incredible - she is a true legend of the game in all senses of the word.

"Not only does she give everything she has on the pitch, she also maintains the highest level of commitment off it in terms of supporting her team-mates and helping them to improve, and that sums up just how much of a consummate professional she is.

"Her contributions and dedication to the team and the club as a whole are so incredibly important, with the successes and records she has achieved so far testament to that.

"It has been such a privilege working with her over the last year-and-a-half and I'm incredibly excited to continue that moving forwards."

