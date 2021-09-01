Barclays FA Women’s Super League: How to follow on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League has a new home this season on Sky Sports with up to 35 games shown exclusively live. The deal covers the next three seasons and has seen the WSL added to Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

This Friday, September 3 will see the Barclays FA Women's Super League air on Sky Sports for the first time with coverage starting from 7pm for a 7.45pm kick-off between Manchester United and Reading F.C on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) and Sky Sports Premier League (channel 402).

The current Sky Sports Barclays FA WSL presenter line-up is led by presenter Caroline Barker and includes expert pundit Karen Carney and reporter Lynsey Hooper with commentators Jacqui Oatley and Seb Hutchinson. Jessica Creighton will also be the host of the brand new Inside the WSL show due to premier on September 9.

Image: Karen Carney will be Sky Sports' lead pundit on the WSL

From world-class stars like Lucy Bronze and Vivianne Miedema, to the endless rivalry of the 'big three' - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - there are plenty of reasons to be excited for the 2021-22 season on Sky Sports.

Here's how to follow the WSL on Sky Sports...

Image: The WSL has been added to Sky Sports' flagship offerings

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly from Thursday, September 9 on Sky Sports Premier League, the half an hour show will review and preview matches, include in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind the scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Inside The WSL Thursday 9th September 6:30pm

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, a new bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

Sky Showcase - All Sky customers will benefit from being able to watch the opening weekend fixtures on Sky Showcase (channel 106) without a Sky Sports subscription. This newly branded channel is designed to curate some of the top shows, films and sports from across Sky's channels and will highlight Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Reading on Friday, September 3 at 7pm, followed by Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sunday, September at 11.30am for the opening weekend.

The history of the WSL April 2011 - The inaugural WSL season begins with an eight-team league played through the summer.

- The inaugural WSL season begins with an eight-team league played through the summer. Early 2014 – A second league, WSL 2, is added with one team relegated from the top tier, WSL 1.

– A second league, WSL 2, is added with one team relegated from the top tier, WSL 1. December 2014 - WSL 1 expanded to 10 teams while teams from the third tier – the Women’s Premier League – could earn promotion to WSL 2.

- WSL 1 expanded to 10 teams while teams from the third tier – the Women’s Premier League – could earn promotion to WSL 2. July 2016 – WSL campaigns move back to a winter season in line with the traditional English football calendar.

– WSL campaigns move back to a winter season in line with the traditional English football calendar. February to May 2017 – The FA WSL Spring Series is played to bridge the gap between summer and winter seasons. Each team played each other once with Chelsea winning WSL 1 and Everton winning WSL 2.

– The FA WSL Spring Series is played to bridge the gap between summer and winter seasons. Each team played each other once with Chelsea winning WSL 1 and Everton winning WSL 2. 2017/18 season – WSL 1 reverts back to being called the Women’s Super League.

– WSL 1 reverts back to being called the Women’s Super League. 2018/19 season – The WSL becomes a fully professional league and expanded to 11 teams. Each club has to reapply for their licence, meeting the compulsory requirements of a minimum 16-hour contract for players and to form a youth academy. Brighton and West Ham are added to the top tier. WSL 2 is renamed as the Women’s Championship.

– The WSL becomes a fully professional league and expanded to 11 teams. Each club has to reapply for their licence, meeting the compulsory requirements of a minimum 16-hour contract for players and to form a youth academy. Brighton and West Ham are added to the top tier. WSL 2 is renamed as the Women’s Championship. 2019/20 season – The WSL is expanded again to 12 teams. Man Utd and Tottenham are promoted from the Championship, Yeovil Town are relegated. Due to Covid-19, the season is ended early and decided on points-per-game. Chelsea are crowned champions with Liverpool relegated.

Image: Arsenal vs Chelsea in the WSL is live on Sky Sports on Sunday

Image: Sky Sports will show up to 35 games exclusively live

Friday September 3 - Manchester United vs Reading, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday September 5 - Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday September 11 - West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 11.30am

Sunday September 12 - Manchester City vs Tottenham, kick-off 6.45pm

Saturday September 25 - Everton vs Birmingham, kick-off 11.30am

Sunday September 26 - Arsenal vs Manchester City, kick-off 6.45pm

Saturday October 2 - Chelsea vs Brighton, kick-off 11.30am

Sunday October 3 - Birmingham vs Manchester United, kick-off 6.45pm

Sunday October 9 - Chelsea vs Leicester, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday October 9 - Arsenal vs Everton, kick-off 3.00pm

From world-class stars like Lucy Bronze and Vivianne Miedema, to competitive derby days, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about The Barclays FA Women's Super League on Sky Sports this season...

Here, we look at why you should watch the WSL on Sky Sports...

