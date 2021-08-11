Karen Bardsley: Sky Sports' WSL coverage will accelerate the progress of the women's game, says Manchester City goalkeeper

Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is in no doubt Sky Sports’ deal to broadcast the WSL will see the women’s game accelerate to another level.

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will be shown live from this season with Sky Sports announcing a three-year deal to become the primary broadcaster of the WSL back in March.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season with Bardsley believing the partnership is a huge deal for the women's game going forward.

Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley says the club's intense rivalry with Chelsea is helping to improve the quality of the league.

Bardsley, who has been in the game for the last 15 years, said: "When I first came over here as a player for Lincoln Ladies there were empty promises all over the place with no follow through.

"But the acceleration we have seen, particularly in the last 5-10 years has been incredible. Now you see what it is today with Sky on board - it's unbelievable.

"And that's not even mentioning the talent and the technical ability of some of these girls.

"To see the coverage and the girls becoming more household names is something I didn't think I would see in my career.

"It's come a long way and it's something that is just going to accelerate the game again."

The Women's Super League will have a new home from next season on Sky Sports. From world-class stars like Lucy Bronze and Vivianne Miedema to the potential end of the 'big three' - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

