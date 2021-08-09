Bibiana Steinhaus: Referee to oversee officials in WSL and Championship this term

Bibiana Steinhaus, the first woman to referee in the German Bundesliga, will oversee referees in the Women’s Super League and Championship from this season.

Steinhaus has been appointed as the first women's select group director of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

She will begin work with the leagues this month and take up the position fully in the autumn.

Steinhaus has been named women's referee of the year on seven occasions and officiated at three Women's World Cups and three Women's Euros.

In total, she refereed 23 men's Bundesliga matches.

Kelly Simmons, the director of the women's professional game at the Football Association, said, "Bibiana's appointment marks an important milestone in women's football.

"She has been a trailblazer throughout her career and is renowned for her professionalism and expertise which will no doubt benefit our match officials. This is a key appointment in our ambition to develop the best women's leagues in the world."

PGMOL managing director Mike Riley said: "We are delighted that Bibiana is joining PGMOL as women's select group director.

"Her credentials speak for themselves, she is hugely respected in both the women's and men's game and I'm sure she will prove to be an excellent asset to us as we move to further professionalise officiating in the WSL and Women's Championship."

