Transfer news: FIFA announces radical new loan plans that will limit clubs to six loan exits per season

FIFA has announced new loan rule plans that will limit clubs to six loan signings and six loan exits per season.

New regulations capping the number of international loans in and out at any club are set to come into force in July, however, players aged 21 or under and club-trained players will be exempt from the new guidelines.

The rules do not cover domestic loans, but FIFA has said national associations must bring their regulations in line within three years - so by July 1, 2025 at the latest.

The new rules, drawn up with the intention of helping to develop young players, improve competitive balance and prevent the stockpiling of players, were originally due to be implemented in July 2020 but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provided the regulations are given final approval by the FIFA Council, between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 clubs will be limited to a maximum of eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out, dropping to seven in 2023-24 and remaining at six from 2024-25.

What other loan rules are FIFA hoping to implement?

Clubs will also be restricted to the number of deals they can do with one team in another country, with three players in and three players out at any given point.

The length of loan deals has also been looked at by FIFA. The minimum loan deal will be between two transfer windows while the maximum loan will be one year.

Sub-loaning of a player already sent out on loan will be banned.

The regulations also include the requirement for a written agreement defining the terms of the loan.

The changes are part of a wider reform of the transfer system which FIFA instigated in 2017 to find ways to modernise and clean up the player transfer market.

FIFA are also concerned that wealthy clubs are hoarding players, therefore shrinking the pool of available talent and controlling access to them for less wealthy rivals seeking loan deals.

