Ousmane Dembele: Paris Saint-Germain's talks to sign Barcelona forward stall

Ousmane Dembele had reached a verbal agreement with PSG on Sunday, despite interest from the Premier League, but talks have stalled; Barcelona want £20m for the forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season; Barca told Dembele again on Thursday to find another club

Lyall Thomas

Assistant News Editor @SkySportsLyall

Monday 31 January 2022 13:50, UK

The Frenchman is still keen to fight for his place

Paris Saint-Germain's talks to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele have stalled.

As things stand, PSG can only do a deal for him with players going in the other direction, so as not to exceed financial fair play rules.

None of the players PSG are willing to part with are keen on a move to Barca.

The Spanish club want €20m to order to sell him without PSG players coming to the Nou Camp.

PSG would need to sell another one of their high earners before the deadline to have any hope of bringing in Dembele today.

Trending

He already had a verbal agreement to join PSG. Chelsea and Manchester United had also been offered the chance to sign him.

It means Dembele looks set to stay at Barcelona despite his fallout with the club hierarchy.

Also See:

Barca officials had told him to find another club after refusing to accept new terms that included a pay cut.

His Barca contract expires in the summer and Dembele has said all along he would prefer to stay, play and see that deal out.

    Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

    The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

    Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema