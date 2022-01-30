Ousmane Dembele: Paris Saint-Germain's talks to sign Barcelona forward stall

Paris Saint-Germain's talks to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele have stalled.

As things stand, PSG can only do a deal for him with players going in the other direction, so as not to exceed financial fair play rules.

None of the players PSG are willing to part with are keen on a move to Barca.

The Spanish club want €20m to order to sell him without PSG players coming to the Nou Camp.

PSG would need to sell another one of their high earners before the deadline to have any hope of bringing in Dembele today.

He already had a verbal agreement to join PSG. Chelsea and Manchester United had also been offered the chance to sign him.

It means Dembele looks set to stay at Barcelona despite his fallout with the club hierarchy.

Barca officials had told him to find another club after refusing to accept new terms that included a pay cut.

His Barca contract expires in the summer and Dembele has said all along he would prefer to stay, play and see that deal out.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.