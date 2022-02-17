Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire in Manchester United captaincy struggle - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are embroiled in a power struggle over the Manchester United captaincy.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is set to make an offer for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, the first player he signed for the club during his time at Old Trafford.

Image: Is Cristiano Ronaldo trying to claw the Man Utd captaincy off Harry Maguire?

Lionel Messi is being blamed for the impending exit of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

QPR hope to benefit by almost £10m should Newcastle secure a deal to sign their former striker Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leeds United officials have earmarked former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as the person they want to take over should Marcelo Bielsa walk away from the Elland Road hotseat.

THE SUN

Bernardo Silva is set to complete an incredible U-turn and sign a bumper new contract at Manchester City.

Image: Could Bernardo Silva stay at Man City after all?

Newcastle United are one of four Premier League teams keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes.

Diogo Jota faces a race to be fit in time for Liverpool's Carabao Cup final date with Chelsea later this month because of an ankle ligament injury.

Reports that Franck Kessie has already agreed a move to Barcelona appear to be wide of the mark, leaving the door open for Manchester United and Tottenham to swoop.

Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in a summer deal for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Newcastle are being tipped to sign Gareth Bale if, as expected, his time at Real Madrid comes to an end this summer and he becomes a free agent.

AC Milan are set to deliver a double transfer blow to Arsenal by rejecting any offers for Rafael Leao and making a move for Gunners target Renato Sanches.

Jesse Lingard is said to be edging towards an overseas move in the summer despite significant interest from the likes of Tottenham and West Ham.

Image: Could Jesse Lingard finally be granted a route out of Old Trafford?

Bristol City want West Brom's current head of recruitment Ian Pearce to lead a restructure of the Championship club.

Wales are confident that exciting U16 international Freddie Issaka, who plays for Plymouth Argyle, will play for the country despite having also represented England at age-group levels.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are struggling to convince Ronald Araujo to sign a new contract, alerting Manchester United as he enters the last 18 months of his current deal.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace will host officials from Botafogo this weekend ahead of a potential partnership between the two - Palace co-owner John Textor also owns the famed Brazilian club responsible for players including Jairzinho and Bebeto.

The Bundesliga is considering major changes to their end-of-season schedule to try and breathe some excitement into a competition dominated for a decade by Bayern Munich.

THE GUARDIAN

Image: Novak Djokovic could compete in the Italian Open

Tournament officials are likely to give Novak Djokovic the green light to take part in the Italian Open.

Japan and the United States could bid to host the British and Irish Lions in 2033 if South Africa should join the Six Nations.

THE TIMES

Only an expansion to seven teams would allow South Africa to join the Six Nations because of Italy's veto over moves being made at their direct expense.

DAILY RECORD

Boli Bolingoli's time at Celtic could soon be over with the defender reported to be in talks with Russian Premier League side FC Ufa.