Cristiano Ronaldo holds crunch talks with agent Jorge Mendes over his Manchester United future - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo has held crunch talks with agent Jorge Mendes over his future at Manchester United.

Barcelona have made a bid for Arsenal and Leeds transfer target Noussair Mazraoui, reports suggest.

Barcelona coach Xavi believes Manchester City target Erling Haaland would find it difficult to say no to a move to the Nou Camp.

Tottenham are stepping up their bid to bag a £500m naming rights deal for their stadium.

Diogo Dalot could reportedly join Roma after forging a 'special bond' with Italy.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham's Emerson Royal - if the price is right.

Manchester United have missed out on signing Boubacar Kamara due to the confusion surrounding their next manager, according to reports.

Erling Haaland is warming to the idea of a summer switch to Manchester City.

Arsenal and Leicester are both interested in signing Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ralf Rangnick was not aware Cristiano Ronaldo had travelled to Portugal on the weekend of Manchester United's derby defeat.

Former Women's Super League players are calling for the FA to introduce a minimum salary in the top division to avoid pricing young talent out of the game.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte might finally get a chance to sign Adama Traore in the summer transfer window despite him joining Barcelona in January.

Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch is open to a move to Bayern Munich this summer, dealing a huge blow to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Tottenham hero Sergei Rebrov has vowed to return to Ukraine to fight for his homeland as they defend themselves against the Russian attack.

Chelsea have reportedly fallen behind a transfer rival in their chase for the signing of Riyad Mahrez.

DAILY MAIL

One of the Football Association's most senior directors Edleen John has been accused of bullying in a damning written complaint made by a colleague.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in signing a midfielder and two new strikers during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United's rebuild for next season is already underway with the club preparing a move for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, claim reports.

Arsene Wenger is confident Chelsea will remain competitive even if their new owners can't match the spending power of Roman Abramovich.

Premier League television coverage will return to China on Thursday evening following last weekend's boycott as the top-flight have dropped their centralised messages of support for Ukraine.

DAILY MIRROR

Roman Abramovich is not making a snap decision on selling Chelsea despite being in a rush to offload the club to a prospective buyer.

Abramovich has moved his super-yacht from a shipyard in Barcelona where it had been undergoing repairs, as shown by tracking data.

THE GUARDIAN

Luke Shaw is open to signing a new deal at Manchester United, with the defender enjoying playing for the club he joined in summer 2014 from Southampton.

THE TIMES

Three bidders for Chelsea have emerged as serious contenders to take over the club with Roman Abramovich's advisers already ruling out several other expressions of interest.

Wladimir Klitschko has called for the United Kingdom to support an international campaign to ban all Russian athletes from participating in sporting events.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium will be about 10,000 short of its 74,500 capacity for Wales's Six Nations match against grand-slam-chasing France on Friday night after a "perfect storm" of problems.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Brown has been offered a quickfire route back into football by former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Chris Sutton has offered to take in a family of refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine.