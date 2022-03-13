Manchester City handed boost in race to sign Erling Haaland as Barcelona rule themselves out - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City have been handed a boost in the race to sign Erling Haaland as Barcelona ruled themselves out of any deal that would put the club "at any further risk".

Paul Pogba's personal trainer has claimed the midfielder will "no longer be a Manchester United player" beyond this season.

Liverpool plan to keep goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher next season - despite rival interest.

Image: Caoimhin Kelleher's heroics helped Liverpool lift the Carabao Cup

Arsenal hung Oleg Luzhny a shirt in the changing room for Sunday's game against Leicester - as their former defender fights for Ukraine in the defence against Russia.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bidders have until Friday to submit their offers for Chelsea with the prospective new owners needing to get the green light from the Government and the Premier League to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson wonders what's going to become of Chelsea as he can't see any new owner putting the same level of finance into the club as Roman Abramovich

England will permanently reintroduce the role of the national selector who will have a crucial role in managing the relationship between separate red- and white-ball coaches.

Eddie Jones believes England can get in the heads of a France team seeking their first Grand Slam in 12 years in what the head coach is billing as a dress rehearsal for next year's World Cup.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle defender Isaac Hayden has risked the wrath of the FA as he took to Twitter to slam referee David Coote for two contentious decisions.

Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez have both leapt to the defence of former team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar after they were booed by Paris Saint-Germain supporters.

PSG ultras have called for the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as well as sporting director Leonardo, to resign from their positions after the side's latest elimination from the Champions League.

DAILY MIRROR

Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe are set to lead the high-profile exits from Paris Saint-Germain this summer in wholesale changes.

Ukrainian football legend Sergei Rebrov - who played in the Premier League for Tottenham and West Ham - has expressed his fears for his parents trapped in Kyiv.

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Philippe Coutinho's situation at Aston Villa with the view to hijacking a transfer.