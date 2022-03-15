Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is on Manchester United's shortlist to become their next manager - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Thomas Tuchel is on a five-man shortlist to become the next Manchester United manager and the club hope his ties with current boss Ralf Rangnick will help persuade him to move to Old Trafford from crisis club Chelsea.

Ronald Koeman has revealed the humiliation he felt at being sacked by Barcelona chairman Joan Laporta on a flight back after defeat by Rayo Vallecano.

Anthony Martial says claims of dressing room unrest at Manchester United are false and praised Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism.

Furious Chelsea fans do not want the Ricketts family to take over the club after previous derogatory comments from Joe Ricketts about Islam and Muslims were leaked.

DAILY MIRROR

Lord Coe has joined former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton's group which is trying to buy Chelsea.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky News City editor Mark Kleinman reports that the Ricketts family - owners of the Chicago Cubs - have confirmed that they will bid for Chelsea on Friday. Billionaire hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin is also involved in the bid.

Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer joked that he "nearly passed out" when he heard the sums of money involved in Erling Haaland's possible transfer to Manchester City.

THE SUN

Newcastle United are set to renew their efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Chelsea have been ordered to remove the Three logo "as soon as possible" after their £120m deal with the telecommunications company was axed, but their licence to operate does not allow them to print new kits.

Image: Memphis Depay has been linked with Tottenham

Memphis Depay could be offered a return to the Premier League amid reported interest from Tottenham in the Barcelona winger.

Manchester United are set to beat Chelsea and West Ham to the signing of Brighton youngster Toby Collyer.

Vasily Lomachenko's team are hoping to pull him from the frontlines of the war in Ukraine so he can prepare for a showdown with George Kambosos Jr.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have been given the go-ahead to fly to Middlesbrough for this weekend's FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Marcus Rashford could miss out on England's next squad because of an alarming slump in form for Manchester United and social media footage of a clash with a fan from which he was forced to deny making a rude gesture.

DAILY STAR

Jesse Lingard has teased a possible return to West Ham in the summer in a message posted on his daughter's Instagram account.

Image: Could Jesse Lingard be heading back to West Ham?

DAILY EXPRESS

Lothar Matthaus says Bayern Munich's treatment of Robert Lewandowski over a new contract has been "disrespectful" and it is only the Poland striker's great character keeping him at the club.

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Barcelona starlet Gavi by offering him a contract worth £5m a year.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers winger Eros Grezda has hailed Steven Gerrard as the best manager he has played for and says it was wonderful to play for the club even though his time in Scotland ended after a few games.