Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford.

THE SUN

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to do battle in the summer over Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Romelu Lukaku could consider a change of agent to try and secure an exit from Chelsea with the club's short-term future in a state of flux.

Chelsea believe they will be able to complete their Champions League campaign despite Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the EU and have fans at both home and away legs.

Manchester City are set to head abroad in the summer and plan to have two friendlies in the United States before the 2022-23 season kicks off.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a Man Utd stay this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay at Manchester United beyond the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester United's board are considering offloading Ralf Rangnick before the end of the season after conceding it was a mistake to appoint him as head coach on a temporary basis.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United Paul Pogba is happy to spend time as a free agent this summer and will not rush the decision over his next club as Paris Saint-Germain ready an offer for the France midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for outgoing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.

EVENING STANDARD

Sergio Perez wants Formula One to have a "difficult discussion" over allowing drivers to race even if they test positive for Covid-19.

THE TIMES

RFU leaders would be prepared to support a radical change to rugby's red card rules which would allow a player who is sent off to be replaced after 20 minutes - a trial is underway in Super Rugby Pacific.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United's players have been given extra time off before the international break to try and recharge their batteries for the closing two months of the season.

DAILY STAR

Image: Roman Abramovich reportedly looked in to buying Man Utd (Pic: David Klein/Sportimage)

Roman Abramovich once considered buying Manchester United but did not move on with his plans because he didn't like the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa was harassed in his car by fans still furious at the club's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Manchester United are scouting Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch but he would reportedly prefer a move to Bayern Munich.

DAILY RECORD

Andrew Considine is set to end seven months of injury hell by returning to the Aberdeen squad to face Hibernian this weekend.