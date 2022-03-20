Lionel Messi set for Paris Saint-Germain stay amid Barcelona return reports - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Lionel Messi reportedly looks set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season despite talk he could return to Barcelona.

Ivan Toney appears to have disrespected Brentford again in a viral TikTok video that has sparked outrage.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell will be called up into the England squad by Gareth Southgate in the next 24 hours.

Manchester City have topped Deloitte's list ranking the richest clubs in the world by revenue for the first time in their history after overtaking Barcelona, who have fallen three spots.

Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda has reportedly attracted interest from Jose Mourinho's Roma ahead of his release from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Chris Silverwood is in talks to become Sri Lanka's head coach, just two months after his England sacking.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the Sacramento Kings basketball team, has been named as one of the mystery investors in Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Coe's bid to buy Chelsea.

DAILY MIRROR

Mauricio Pochettino slammed PSG's "unacceptable" performance after they were hammered by Monaco.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal academy product Ainsley Maitland-Niles is facing a bleak future having failed to meet expectations during his loan spell at Roma.

SCOTTISH SUN

Manchester United are eyeing Dundee United's goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as they seek further cover.

Kyogo Furuhashi has confirmed he is on the brink of a Celtic return.

Scott Brown is training with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic weeks after his Aberdeen exit, according to reports.