Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Jurgen Klopp says Divock Origi departs as a Liverpool legend after earning cult-hero status since joining Liverpool in 2015 with a string of iconic goals, most notably his comeback-sealing double against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals and his stoppage-time winner against Everton in 2019.

"For me, he will always be a Liverpool legend and it has been a joy to work with him," Klopp said, with Origi reportedly set to sign for AC Milan.

"He's one of the most important players I ever had. Wherever he will go he will be successful, 100 per cent.

"It will be a hard moment when he leaves. He is a Liverpool legend, no doubt."

On other potential outgoings, Klopp added: "I don't want to see anyone leave but that's life. No-one has come to me and said they want to leave. It's not the time for that now.

"What happened this year is possible because of the group; world-class players. Kids played their part which was nice too.

"I have no idea who wants to go at the moment but if someone comes to me and says they have a club they want to join we will speak to the club with an offer."

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Calvin Ramsay - Liverpool are interested in signing Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay (Sky Sports, May 9); Liverpool are confident they will win the race with Leeds for Ramsay (The Sun on Sunday, May 1).

Who is Calvin Ramsay? The youngster has been one of the shining lights for Aberdeen as they have endured a tough season in the Scottish Premiership where they currently sit 10th in the table.



The 18-year-old has produced some inspiring performances that have showcased his natural talent attracting interest from top clubs in England and Europe.



But it appears to be Liverpool who are winning the race for the young player who is regarded by many as one of the most talented teenagers in European football. He broke into the team last season and has made 39 appearances for the Dons in total and made his European debut in a 5-1 victory over Swedish side BK Hacken back in July in a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier, starting at right-back and setting up the first goal. This season he has one goal and nine assists in all competitions.

Antony - Liverpool are set to battle Manchester United for the signing of Antony this summer despite the Ajax star's manager Erik ten Hag joining the Red Devils (Daily Express, May 18).

Mason Mount - Chelsea fear Mason Mount could be lured away by Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage of the club's ownership crisis (The Sun on Sunday, May 1).

Aurelien Tchouameni - Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer (The Sun, May 12); Liverpool, Manchester United and other interested parties across Europe have been told that Tchouameni will cost just short of £60m if he is to leave Monaco in the summer (Daily Mirror, May 3).

Image: Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

Kaide Gordon - Liverpool have reportedly paid Derby £500,000 to buy out Kaide Gordon's transfer sell-on clause (The Sun, May 12).

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool are willing to let Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Anfield this summer (ESPN, May 21); Oxlade-Chamberlain fears for his Liverpool future after going two months without playing and not hearing from the club about a new contract (Daily Mail, May 10).

Image: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be heading for the Anfield exit door this summer

Divock Origi - Jurgen Klopp has confirmed "Liverpool legend" Divock Origi will leave the club this summer, with the forward expected to join AC Milan when his contract expires (May 20).

Joe Gomez - Steven Gerrard faces a major battle to convince Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to leave the Reds for Aston Villa this summer (The Sunday Mirror, May 1).

Liverpool contract news

Sadio Mane - PSG hope to capitalise on reports Sadio Mane is stalling on a new contract at Liverpool and bring the Senegal international to the Parc des Princes (Bild, May 19); Bayern Munich are interested in signing Mane this summer, according to Sky Germany (May 9).

Image: Could Sadio Mane be on his way out of Anfield this summer?

Mohamed Salah - Mo Salah could be tempted by the chance to move to Paris Saint-Germain or a Spanish club as uncertainty persists over his future (Daily Mail, May 1).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Fabio Carvalho - Fulham, undisclosed fee

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Divock Origi - end of contract

