Tottenham want Inter's Alessandro Bastoni; Italy defender 'relaxed' over future

Tottenham are in talks with Inter Milan to sign Italy international centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who played under Antonio Conte at the San Siro.

The left-footed centre-back has been with the Serie A side since 2017, and made 44 appearances for the club in 2021/22 as they missed out on the league title to near neighbours AC Milan.

Bastoni, 23, has earned 14 international caps for his country, including both of their Nations League games this week against Germany and Hungary.

He was included in the Serie A team of the year in 2020/21 when current Spurs boss Conte led Inter to the league championship, during which he missed only five games across the entirety of the campaign.

Conte and Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici are keen to get as much of their transfer business done ahead of pre-season.

Speaking to Rai Sport about his future on Tuesday, Bastoni said: "I have two years of my contract with Inter, so I am relaxed. The club hasn't told me anything. I am just waiting to go on vacation after this and then start pre-season with Inter."