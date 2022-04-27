Tottenham transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Tottenham and Manchester United will battle it out for the signature of Sam Johnstone in the summer, after the England goalkeeper allows his West Brom contract to run its course (Sky Sports, April 12); Tottenham are facing competition from Everton in the battle to sign Johnstone (Daily Mirror, April 21); Spurs are increasingly confident of winning the race for Johnstone this summer (The Sun, April 7); Tottenham are back in the hunt for Johnstone after delaying their move in January to prioritise other areas (Daily Mail, April 5).

Image: Tottenham want to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly chatting 'incessantly' to Mauricio Pochettino, after recent news states the former Spurs boss is set to be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express, April 25); Tottenham and Leeds are reportedly interested in signing Bristol City wonderkid Alex Scott (The Sun, April 25).

Tottenham have been tipped to make a move for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries amidst their failure to capture Adama Traore in the winter transfer window (Daily Express, April 22).

Antonio Conte will tell Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici that Tottenham need as many as six new signings to compete in the Premier League and in Europe next season, but the club face a homegrown player balancing act (Daily Telegraph, April 21); Tottenham will consider a summer move for January target Djed Spence, who has enjoyed an impressive season with Nottingham Forest (Daily Telegraph, April 21).

Tottenham are interested in signing Leicester's Youri Tielemans this summer (The Sun, April 21); Tottenham are preparing an audacious £42m double swoop for two Torino defenders, Wilfried Singo and Gleison Bremer, according to reports in Italy (Daily Mirror, April 21).

Image: Tottenham and Arsenal will reportedly battle it out to sign Leicester's James Maddison

Crystal Palace will battle it out with Tottenham for Peterborough's £15m-rated young defender Ronnie Edwards this summer (Daily Mail, April 17); Newcastle are hopeful they will win the race to sign Christian Eriksen at the end of the season, with West Ham and Tottenham also in the running (The Sun, April 14).

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to do battle for £60m-rated Leicester City star James Maddison in the summer (The Sun, April 10); Arsenal and Tottenham have been dealt a blow as Newcastle prepare a big money Paulo Dybala swoop (Daily Express, April 8).

Tottenham are expected to trigger their £25m option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer (Daily Mail, April 5); Tottenham are willing to explore a deal for Lautaro Martinez for a second time, but the striker would reportedly favour a move to Atletico Madrid (Daily Express, April 1).

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit

Newcastle are plotting a £30m summer move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Daily Express, April 27); Paris Saint-Germain are finalising the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and will consider Tottenham's Antonio Conte as a contender to replace him (The Times, April 25).

Harry Kane is set to snub Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer (Daily Mirror, April 15); Kane is among the most ambitious and costly targets on Manchester United's radar and there is an acceptance at the club that a deal could be very difficult to do (Daily Telegraph, April 7).

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn could become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag revolution at Manchester United after a previous failed attempt to sign him for Ajax (Daily Mail, April 15).

Image: Will Harry Kane remain at Tottenham for another season amid reported interest from Manchester United?

Confirmed Tottenham signings

Confirmed Tottenham departures

