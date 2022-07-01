Richarlison: Tottenham complete £60m deal for Everton forward

Tottenham have completed the signing of Everton forward Richarlison in a deal worth £60m, with the Brazilian signing a five-year contract at Spurs.

Tottenham offered £40m in writing at 4pm on Wednesday and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright initially went away, believing the offer was insufficient.

But a deal was later struck, with the north London side paying an initial £50m with a further £10m in add-ons as Richarlison completed his Spurs medical in Brazil.

Everton were not happy with the overall £60m package, but had to accept that fee to ensure Frank Lampard has wriggle room in the transfer market.

The 25-year-old becomes Spurs' fourth summer signing after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma. Tottenham are also closing in on a loan deal for Clement Lenglet from Barcelona, while they are in advanced talks with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence.

Everton are understood to be under pressure to bring themselves in line with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules before the end of their financial year, which was midnight on July 1.

Chelsea were considering rivalling Tottenham for Richarlison, one of several options the Blues are looking at to improve their front-line.

Chelsea are in talks with Leeds over a deal for Richarlison's compatriot Raphinha, with the Blues prepared to pay in excess of £50m to get the deal done, and hold interest in Man City's Raheem Sterling and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who is soon to be out of contract.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have cooled their interest in Everton winger Anthony Gordon after the Merseyside club indicated during talks with Spurs that they did not want to sell the 21-year-old. It is understood Spurs did make a combined offer for both Richarlison and Gordon during discussions.

'Spurs building quite a strike force'

Sky Sports' Alan Smith:

"It's a great deal for Spurs. Obviously, with Antonio Conte and the strong position he's in having got them qualified for the Champions League, he's an ambitious manager and he would have demanded money to strengthen the squad, and he's clearly got it.

"The Richarlison deal is interesting. He doesn't immediately strike me as a Conte player but he's a very talented boy and he has a great desire for the game. However, he can blow hot and cold, temperamentally as well so I'm sure Conte will try to get a grip of him.

"Where will he play? When you are buying him for that amount of money you are assuming he will play, so it will probably be on that right side with Heung-Min Son on the left and Harry Kane through the middle.

"That is quite a strike force if they can harness Richarlison's abilities."

Image: Richarlison started up top for Everton last season in half of his game time, but also played in an array of positions down the left

The man affectionately nicknamed O Pombo [Portuguese for 'the pigeon'] due to his goal celebration has spread his wings.

Richarlison is now a role model to millions in Brazil as the country's No 9 and has flown the nest again. His ascent up the football ladder has no limits.

Image: Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet made 27 appearances in all competitions last season

Tottenham are in talks over a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet but he is not the club's only centre-back target this summer.

A move to Spurs has been described as Lenglet's most likely destination by a source close to negotiations, if the France international is to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

However, an agreement is not yet close, with the 27-year-old not the only centre-back Spurs are making enquiries about as they look to add a left-footer to the back three.

Spurs in advanced talks to sign Spence

Image: Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest secure promotion to the Premier League while on loan last season

Tottenham are also in advanced talks with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence. Sky Sports News has been told an agreement is getting closer and could be reached by the weekend.

Discussions for the right-back, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, are centred around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons.

The England U21 right-back wants to move to north London with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy understood to be personally leading the club's pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Atletico make offer to sign Emerson on loan

Atletico Madrid have made an offer to sign Tottenham defender Emerson Royal on a season-long loan.

As it stands, Spurs have no intention of allowing Emerson, who joined last summer from Barcelona for £25.8m, to leave.

Atletico tried to sign him last summer, but he opted to join Spurs instead, signing a five-year contract.

Tottenham will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6 followed by a trip to London rivals Chelsea on August 13.

Antonio Conte's side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, face north London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on October 1 with the return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14.

The first newly-promoted side Tottenham face is Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on August 27 and that is followed by a midweek evening trip to London rivals West Ham on August 30.

Tottenham's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar will be at home to Leeds on November 12, with Spurs returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Brentford.

Tottenham face back-to-back London derbies at home in the second half of the season as they host West Ham on February 18 and then Chelsea on February 25.

