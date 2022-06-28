Raphinha: Chelsea in talks with Leeds over Arsenal and Barcelona target

Chelsea are in talks with Leeds over a deal for Raphinha, with the Blues prepared to pay in excess of £50m to get the deal done.

Chelsea's bid has at this point trumped Arsenal, who had an opening bid rejected but are expected to go back in with an improved offer. Chelsea are also in for Raheem Sterling with Manchester City expecting to field a bid for the England international after Thomas Tuchel engaged Sterling over how he would fit in at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are also understood to want to sign Raphinha, whose agent is the former Barca player Deco.

Raphinha has been Leeds' outstanding attacking player since joining two seasons ago, scoring 17 Premier League goals.

Chelsea are confident they can sign Manchester City forward Sterling this summer, as long as a fee can be agreed with the Premier League champions for the player.

Tuchel is a big admirer of Sterling, with the Blues boss believing the forward is better suited to Chelsea's style of play than Romelu Lukaku, who is set to go out on loan back to former club Inter Milan.

However, City are understood to value Sterling at up to £60m, even though the player only has one year left on his contract at the Etihad.

