Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2022: Premier League ins and outs

Wednesday 1 June 2022 12:16, UK

Transfer Window 2022

The transfer merry-go-round is in full swing again so who's on the move across the Premier League this summer?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2022 summer transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Arsenal

In

Matt Turner - New England Revolution, undisclosed

Out

Aston Villa

In

Diego Carlos - Sevilla, £26m

Boubacar Kamara - Marseille, free

Out

Bournemouth

In

Out

Brentford

In

Out

Brighton

In

Out

Chelsea

In

Out

Antonio Rudiger - free transfer

Crystal Palace

In

Out

Everton

In

Out

Fulham

In

Out

Leeds

In

Brenden Aaronson - Red Bull Salzburg, £24.7m

Out

Leicester

In

Out

Liverpool

In

Fabio Carvalho - Fulham, TBC

Out

Manchester City

In

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund, £51m

Out

Manchester United

In

Out

Paul Pogba - free transfer

Newcastle

In

Out

Nottingham Forest

In

Out

Southampton

In

Out

Tottenham

In

Ivan Perisic - Inter Milan, free

Out

West Ham

In

Out

Wolves

In

Out

