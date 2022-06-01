Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2022: Premier League ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app, and on Sky Sports News, across the whole of the transfer window
Wednesday 1 June 2022 12:16, UK
The transfer merry-go-round is in full swing again so who's on the move across the Premier League this summer?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2022 summer transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
Matt Turner - New England Revolution, undisclosed
Out
In
Diego Carlos - Sevilla, £26m
Boubacar Kamara - Marseille, free
Out
In
Out
In
Out
In
Out
In
Out
Antonio Rudiger - free transfer
In
Out
In
Out
In
Out
In
Brenden Aaronson - Red Bull Salzburg, £24.7m
Out
In
Out
In
Fabio Carvalho - Fulham, TBC
Out
In
Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund, £51m
Out
In
Out
Paul Pogba - free transfer
In
Out
In
Out
In
Out
In
Ivan Perisic - Inter Milan, free
Out
In
Out
In
Out