Issa Diop: Fulham sign defender from West Ham for £15m on five-year deal

Fulham have signed defender Issa Diop from West Ham for £15m.

The 25-year-old, whose contract at the London Stadium was due to expire next summer, completed a medical this week and agreed personal terms before signing a five-year deal.

Fulham must have Diop registered before midday on Friday to have him available for Saturday's game at Wolves. He will wear the No 31 shirt for the club.

Speaking to FFCtv, Diop said: "I'm very happy, very happy to join Fulham. I hope it's going to be a very good chapter of my career.

"It's all official now, so I'm happy. I just want to train with the team now, and let's get to work."

Diop made 119 appearances for West Ham in all competitions and scored eight goals after joining from Ligue 1 club Toulouse in 2018. However, he only featured in 13 Premier League games last season.

He has been a long-term target for Fulham, who tried to sign him four years ago before he joined the Hammers.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added: "I'm very excited that we've brought Issa Diop to Fulham.

"Issa is a talented and imposing defender whom we've pursued for a long time, and his experience and formidable presence will be important to our squad in this Premier League season and for us to build a bright future in the years ahead."

