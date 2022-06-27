Alphonse Areola: West Ham sign goalkeeper on permanent five-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain

West Ham have completed the permanent transfer of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a five-year contract.

Areola joined on loan last summer with West Ham holding an option to buy - an option they have taken up with £7.75m the fee being paid to PSG.

The 29-year-old joins the Hammers on a five-year contract until the summer of 2027, with a further one-year option.

"I feel good, I feel great, I'm happy to sign and happy to stay here permanently and I can't wait to start to train and to do the job," said Areola.

"The main thing is that I felt the love of the supporters last season. Something for me that is really important is to feel that I'm loved. I know that I have to do my job and to do everything to make them happy, and obviously also the team, my team-mates, the staff and Xavi Valero as well. The vibe of last season was great, so I just wanted to do everything to stay here.

"I feel comfortable, I feel like when I'm signing in a club, I want to feel that it's like my second family. Obviously, we're here every day and we are sharing lots of times together, so I have to feel comfortable with everyone and feel them comfortable with me as well, so I just feel comfortable here."

West Ham have made an offer to Jesse Lingard's representatives over signing the player on a free transfer.

The midfielder officially becomes a free agent on July 1 following the expiration of his Manchester United contract and the Hammers are thought to be "hopeful" a deal can be agreed.

Lingard had a successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of the 2020/21 season when he scored nine goals in 16 Premier League starts, while Newcastle tried to sign Lingard in the January transfer window.

West Ham are set to bid in the region of £30m for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The 20-year-old has been identified as West Ham's top striker target this summer and the talks continue with Chelsea.

The club want to intensify their pursuit of the Albania international, with his future expected to be made by new co-owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel following the departure of Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

West Ham tried to sign Broja in January and one source claims Tuchel wants to look at him in pre-season before making a decision.

Broja impressed on loan at Southampton last season, scoring nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, and the Saints have also been keen to sign him permanently. West Ham also tried to sign him in January.

David Moyes will be given money to spend to carry on strengthening his squad, with Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and David Martin all leaving at the end of their contracts.

One of the sagas of the summer will be the future of Declan Rice. West Ham have made it clear they will not sell him this summer but you would think they would find it difficult to turn down an offer in the region of £100m. Rice has two years left on his contract but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year to the summer of 2025.

They are also interested in Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter.

