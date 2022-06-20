Armando Broja: West Ham set to bid £30m for Chelsea striker

West Ham are set to bid in the region of £30m for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The 20-year-old has been identified as West Ham's top striker target this summer.

The club want to intensify their pursuit of the Albania international despite doubts over the future of Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

Granovskaia'a future is up in the air after chairman Bruce Buck announced he would be stepping down at the end of this month.

Should she leave the club then the decision over Broja's future is expected to be made by new owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel.

Broja impressed on loan at Southampton last season, scoring nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, and the Saints have also been keen to sign him permanently.

West Ham have already made their first signing of the summer window, with defender Nayef Aguerd joining from Rennes for £30m.

David Moyes is looking to improve his squad ahead of a season that will see West Ham combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

The club continue to work on a deal for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was on loan at the Hammers last season.

Moyes will be given money to spend to carry on strengthening his squad, with Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and David Martin all leaving at the end of their contracts.

One of the sagas of the summer will be the future of Declan Rice. West Ham have made it clear they will not sell him this summer but you would think they would find it difficult to turn down an offer in the region of £100m. Rice has two years left on his contract but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year to the summer of 2025.

West Ham are also interested in Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter. Talks have also been held about signing Jesse Lingard when his Manchester United contract runs out this month.

