West Ham: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

Which positions are West Ham targeting in the summer transfer window? What has David Moyes said? And what do the stats say?

Which positions are West Ham targeting?

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

David Moyes will be given money to spend to carry on strengthening his squad. Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and David Martin all leaving at the end of their contracts.

One of the sagas of the summer will be the future of Declan Rice. West Ham have made it clear they will not sell him this summer but you would think they would find it difficult to turn down an offer in the region of £100m. Rice has two years left on his contract but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year to the summer of 2025.

West Ham want to sign Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd and are also interested in Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter. Talks have also been held about signing Jesse Lingard when his Manchester United contract runs out next month.

What do the stats say about West Ham?

Only relegated Watford and Burnley fielded older teams than West Ham in the Premier League last season, so David Moyes will be looking for younger prospects to complement his experienced stars.

Michail Antonio enjoyed a brilliant beginning to the season with six goals in as many games but fatigue seemed to get the better of him.

He has not played more minutes since 2015. In fact, he played more minutes in all competitions this season than in both the previous seasons combined. Regardless of their Europa League commitments this term, Antonio still played more minutes in this season's Premier League than in all competitions in any other season since 2016.

Even when he is fit, he does not take the majority of his chances: since he was converted to a forward in 2019, he has underperformed his expected goals (xG) in all three campaigns. In that period, only Brighton forward Neal Maupay has underperformed his xG (-10.7) more than Antonio (-9.9).

What has manager David Moyes said?

West Ham manager David Moyes speaking in May:

"We will try and add to the squad if we can but we have a really good team at the moment. If we can get another couple of players, we will do that.

"But I don't think it matters whether we're in Europa League or Conference League (as to whether it changes transfer plans), we'll embrace either.

"Overall, if [losing 3-1 to Brighton] was anything to go by, we have to do a lot more than I first thought. I want to make more memories, but I'll need it to be much better than that or I won't make many more, so the players are going to have to go up from today's performance."

What should West Ham do this summer?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Expectant West Ham fans will perhaps have bemoaned a lack of action in the winter window, given what the Hammers still had to play for - so bank on a much more proactive approach this summer.

Often inflated prices prevent clubs from moving in January, although West Ham missed out on a handful of legitimate targets - it wasn't for the lack of trying as multiple attempts were either rebuffed or outrightly dismissed.

A lot of transfer talk has centered around Declan Rice in recent months. That's to be expected after the season he's had. But the Hammers have little need to offload their star midfielder and with Mark Noble retiring, Rice has officially been handed the captaincy baton. It would take a sensational offer to drive a wedge between the England international and the east London club at this point in time.

By Noble's admission, the squad is "three short" of the player roster required to compete with the 'big six' next term.

Centre-back is a problem area; Craig Dawson is 32, Angelo Ogbonna is 34 and Issa Diop's future is uncertain. A mid-season defensive injury crisis also threatened to derail the Hammers' campaign last season, which should make this a key area of focus.

David Moyes will be hoping to lure Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium, while there is a void to fill up front. Much of the progress made under the Scotsman's direction in recent years will be reversed if they can't sign a proven goalscorer. A chasm exists between West Ham's goals for column and the top four's. Irrespective of realistic designs on the top-four positions, they are crying out for a consistent striker. The mystery of Sebastien Haller's fleeting Hammers' stint still prevails.

Michail Antonio also went over five months without registering a Premier League goal from January-May; hardly the record of a prolific No 9.