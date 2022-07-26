Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest agree £12.7m transfer deal for Stuttgart midfielder

Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala set to become Nottingham Forest's 12th summer signing; the £12.7m deal for the Belgian international will take the newly-promoted side's spending to £73.5m; Forest also working on a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno

Tuesday 26 July 2022 09:02, UK

05 July 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: Photo session VfB Stuttgart, team photo and portraits- VfB Stuttgart's Orel Mangala at the official photo session.
Image: Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala is set to join Nottingham Forest this summer

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £12.7m deal to sign Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala, who is set to become the newly-promoted side's 12th summer signing.

The 24-year-old will have his Forest medical on Tuesday with the deal set to take Forest's summer spending to £73.5m.

The Belgian international made 29 appearances across all competitions for the German side last season, scoring one goal.

Mangala also made his Belgium international debut in March against Ireland.

Forest are also still working on a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno, who made 45 appearances in all competitions last season for the La Liga side.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis in action during the Spanish league, La Liga Santander, football match played between Real Betis and RCD Espanyol at Benito Villamarin stadium on September 19, 2021, in Sevilla, Spain. Joaquin Corchero / AFP7 / Europa 09/19/2021 (Europa Press via AP)
Image: Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno is a Forest target

The Spaniard's contract at Betis, where the 29-year-old has been for the last three seasons, is up in 2025.

Busy Forest set to add Mangala ahead of PL return

Stuart Broad shares his excitement for Nottingham Forest's summer transfer window, including the signing of Jesse Lingard.

Forest have been busy so far in the transfer market as they prepare for their first season in the Premier League in 23 years.

Mangala is set to become Steve Cooper's side's newest recruit after Jesse Lingard's arrival last week on a one-year deal.

Sky Sports News has been told Lingard is now Forest's highest earner, with his deal thought to be worth £115,000-per-week plus incentives.

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder David Prutton says finances and respect for head coach Steve Cooper will have been factors in Jesse Lingard choosing to move to the club over a return to West Ham.

Forest have also brought in Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo.

Last month, Forest signed Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m fee and brought in Moussa Niakhate and Neco Williams - both in deals worth £17m.

Forest have also signed Brandon Aguilera, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Dean Henderson and Wayne Hennessey.

Nottingham Forest fixtures: Forest return with trip to Newcastle

Watch some of Nottingham Forest's best goals in Premier League history as they return to the top flight of English Football for the first time since 1999.

Nottingham Forest's first game back in the Premier League will be a trip to Newcastle on August 6, as the Reds embark on their first top-flight season since the 1998-98 campaign.

Steve Cooper's side won promotion to England's top tier after they won the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield at the end of May, ending a near-quarter of a century wait for Premier League football.

Forest's first top-flight home game back sees David Moyes' West Ham arrive at the City Ground on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

Forest then face a tricky next few games as they travel to Everton, host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, and then go to champions Manchester City before the end of August.

Forest's East Midlands rivalry with Leicester City will resume on October 1 at the King Power Stadium, with the return fixture at the City Ground on January 14. The club's Boxing Day fixture sees them go to Old Trafford for a trip to Manchester United.

The Reds will end their season with a trip to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, after having gone to Chelsea and hosted Arsenal in the preceding weeks.

