Dean Henderson: Nottingham Forest sign Manchester United goalkeeper on loan

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old - who has been at Old Trafford since the age of 14 - has agreed a season-long loan at the City Ground, as the Reds embark on their first Premier League campaign since 1998/99.

Henderson's United deal expires in 2025 after he signed a new five-year contract in 2020.

The news comes after Forest allowed US international Ethan Horvath to join Championship club Luton on loan, with current first-choice Brice Samba reportedly seeking a move away from the club this summer.

Henderson was restricted to just three appearances for United last term - none of which were in the Premier League - and has made just 29 in all competitions since his two-season loan spell at Sheffield United ended.

Forest manager Steve Cooper told the club's official website: "Dean is a top-class goalkeeper and he's hungry for more opportunities to play and to continue to prove himself at the highest level.

"He's played multiple times in the Premier League but has also experienced the Champions League and international football.

"Again, Dean is someone who has attracted a lot of interest from other clubs and we're delighted that he has chosen to join Nottingham Forest for our return to the Premier League."

Henderson said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining such a fantastic club with an amazing set of fans and a wonderful history.

"I want to thank the manager and owners at Nottingham Forest for the great opportunity to play for this club in their first season back in the Premier League. I'm really excited to work with everyone at the club from the manager, players and goalkeeper coach Danny Alcock.

"Finally, just a massive thank you to the fans for the welcome I have received and I can't wait to celebrate some brilliant moments together this coming season."

Johnson signs new Forest deal

Henderson's signing comes less than 24 hours after Forest tied prized-asset Brennan Johnson down to a new long-term deal at the City Ground.

The 21-year-old starred as Cooper's men secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League last season, scoring 19 goals and assisting nine more in 52 games in all competitions.

Johnson said: "I just wanted to say that firstly the support that I've felt from the fans last season was unbelievable. Playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was always my dream growing up and now it's going to happen.

"It has been an unbelievable journey from the academy to the first team and I want to thank the manager, all the staff and the whole board for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out on the pitch and show what I can do.

"I'm really excited for this new season and feeling the energy from the fans out on the City Ground which I'm sure will be something special."