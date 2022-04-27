Man Utd transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man Utd transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Manchester United and Tottenham will battle it out for the signature of Sam Johnstone in the summer, after the England goalkeeper allows his West Brom contract to run its course (Sky Sports, April 12).

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could bring £35m Ajax goal machine Sebastien Haller with him to Old Trafford (The Sun, April 27); Manchester United are set to miss out on Peterborough wonderkid Ronnie Edwards despite Sir Alex Ferguson advising a transfer last year (The Sun, April 27); Manchester United are set to renew their long-standing interest in West Ham centre-half Issa Diop (The Sun, April 27).

Image: Could Sebastien Haller join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Liverpool could hijack Manchester United's attempts to bring Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to the Premier League as the Merseysiders have reportedly made initial contact with the player's entourage (Daily Express, April 27); Manchester United are reportedly 'monitoring' Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo ahead of the impending rebuild under Erik ten Hag (Daily Express, April 27).

Barcelona are reportedly open to letting Frenkie de Jong leave the club in the summer as incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag plots a move for the midfielder (Daily Mirror, April 26); Manchester United's hopes of signing Christopher Nkunku have taken a hit, with RB Leipzig insisting the France international will play for them next season (Daily Mail, April 22); Manchester United have reignited their interest in Pau Torres as part of a massive squad overhaul this summer (The Sun, April 21).

Erik ten Hag is considering stripping Harry Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy and replacing him with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger at the back (Daily Mirror, April 19); Erik ten Hag will attempt to raid his current side Ajax to sign winger Antony, who is likely to cost in excess of £50m (The Sun, April 19); Manchester United have "strong and confirmed" interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report in Italy (Daily Express, April 19); United have identified Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba (The Sun, April 21).

Image: Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn is reportedly a summer target for Manchester United

Arsenal are in pole position in the bidding war to land Napoli and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer (The Sun, April 18); Manchester United are targeting Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite (Daily Express, April 18); Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn could become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag revolution at Manchester United after a previous failed attempt to sign him for Ajax (Daily Mail, April 15); Manchester United have joined Arsenal in a £20m transfer scramble for Norwich defender Max Aarons (The Sun, April 15); Liverpool are ready to join the battle to sign Torino star Gleison Bremer, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (The Sun, April 14).

Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Yves Bissouma and Jurrien Timber lead Erik ten Hag's list of transfer targets as Manchester United prepare for a summer clearout, but their budget could be as little as £20m if they miss out on Champions League football (Daily Mail, April 14)

Kane and Rice are among the most ambitious and costly targets on Manchester United's radar and there is an acceptance at the club that either deal could be very difficult to do. John McGinn, the Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder, is another player of interest to United (Daily Telegraph, April 7).

Manchester United have already held talks over a deal to sign River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to reports in South America (Daily Express, April 14); Manchester United are watching Fernandez, 21, who has a £20.6m buy-out clause (Daily Mail, April 16).

Manchester United have received a major transfer boost in their bid to sign Benfica star Darwin Nunez in the summer (The Sun, April 27); Nunez has been valued at a whopping £113m by his Benfica boss (The Sun, April 11); Manchester United have made a shock approach for Everton forward Richarlison but face competition from one other club (Daily Express, April 9); Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in a straight shootout to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (The Sun, April 9).

Manchester United scouts watched Arnaut Danjuma give Villarreal a shock Champions League win over Bayern Munich (Daily Mail, April 8); Manchester United have a three-man shortlist to bolster their midfield options in the summer with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips believed to be a more achievable signing than his England team-mates Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham. (The Sun, April 8).

Erik ten Hag will make Ruben Neves one of his No 1 transfer targets (The Sun, April 7); Manchester United are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Lainer and, according to reports, could secure his signature with the help of current boss Ralf Rangnick, who brought him to the Bundesliga club back in 2017 (Daily Star, April 7); Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United (Daily Mail, April 5).

Manchester United's hopes of sealing a summer swoop for Kalvin Phillips have been dealt a blow, with reports claiming that Aston Villa are set to join them in the race for the Leeds star (Daily Express, April 4); Manchester United are planning a 'high transfer offer' for Barcelona defensive sensation Ronald Araujo, according to reports in Spain (Daily Express, April 4); Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has claimed he is 'fully focused' on playing for the German giants, despite reports linking with a move to Manchester United this summer (Daily Mail, April 4).

Manchester United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn (The Sun, April 1); Manchester United have joined the race to sign Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the summer (The Sun, April 1).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Paul Pogba is yet to decide on his next club as he prepares to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus interested in signing the 29-year-old (Sky Sports, April 26).

Pogba has played his last game for Manchester United - and also appears to have sent his final message to the squad group chat on WhatsApp (Daily Mirror, April 26); Manchester United have no desire to extend Pogba's contract and the injured midfielder has now played his last game for the club (The Sun, April 23); Pogba has reportedly "decided" that he wants to return to Juventus this summer (The Sun, April 8).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are among players Erik ten Hag has already decided can leave Manchester United this summer, according to reports (Daily Mirror, April 26).

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Nemanja Matic a Manchester United escape route (Daily Mirror, April 21); Manchester United have placed a £40m price tag on unsettled England goalkeeper Dean Henderson (Daily Star, April 17); United will pay some of Henderson's £120k-a-week wages if he leaves Old Trafford on loan next season to reignite his career (The Sun, April 17).

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United could end prematurely this summer with Erik ten Hag having made it clear he is not part of his plans and will not suit his style of play (Daily Star, April 15).

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira's proposed permanent move to Flamengo has reportedly collapsed (Daily Mirror, April 13); Manchester United transfer chief John Murtough has reportedly informed Pereira he has a future at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag (Daily Express, April 23); Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is reportedly at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between AC and Inter Milan (The Sun, April 9).

Image: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has struggled for minutes this season

Manchester United have told six players, including Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial, that they will have to stay at the club next season with only players out of contract being allowed to leave ahead of Erik ten Hag's arrival (Daily Mirror, April 8).

Manchester United chiefs hope to convince Marcus Rashford to stay - and reignite his career at Old Trafford (The Sun, April 8); Rashford wants to be part of Manchester United's future under new boss Erik ten Hag (Daily Star, April 23).

Barcelona had been compiling reports on Bruno Fernandes prior to his new Manchester United contract, it has been claimed (Daily Express, April 3).

Image: Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are among the players who could leave Man Utd this summer

Ralf Rangnick has said Manchester United need to sign as many as 10 new players, but who could leave the club this summer?

Sky Sports News understands United will prioritise a new centre-back, two central midfielders, a winger and a striker, while also examining their full-back and goalkeeping options.

But in order to strengthen their squad under their next manager - Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag - the club must first make room by clearing the decks.

We take a look at the players facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford, from those who are approaching the ends of their contracts, to those who simply don't seem to fit in any longer.

