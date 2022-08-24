Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan.

Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome.

The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in the summer of 2023 for £5.1million (€6m), subject to appearances and whether Marseille qualify for the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho brought Bailly to Manchester United from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 and the centre-back went on to make 113 appearances for the club, scoring once.

He helped the club win the League Cup and Europa League in his first season but he has also been hampered by injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford.

The signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer saw him fall down the pecking order with competition at centre-back also coming from Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

A statement from United described Bailly as a "popular member" the squad and added: "Eric has our best wishes for the campaign to come and we will be following his progress closely."

