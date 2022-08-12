Sasa Kalajdzic: Manchester United considering Stuttgart striker who is keen on move to Old Trafford

Sasa Kalajdzic is one of a number of strikers Manchester United are looking at this summer and sources close to the Stuttgart forward claim he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Austria international Kalajdzic has entered the final year of his contract and is thought to be of interest to United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line before the window closes.

However, Austria head coach and former United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said Kalajdzic's development would not be harmed if he stayed at Stuttgart.

At 25 years old, though, the player feels the time is right for a new challenge. He has scored 24 goals in 58 games for Stuttgart in all competitions.

Brentford

Manchester United Saturday 13th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik ten Hag has given an update on the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as giving his thoughts on Marcus Rashford after the forward was linked with a move to PSG

United have brought in defenders Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia along with midfielder Christian Eriksen already this summer, but Ten Hag has been unable to strengthen in the attacking department.

With Anthony Martial currently injured and concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's future, United are looking for more options up front.

They missed out on striker Benjamin Sesko, who will join RB Leipzig next summer, and recently withdrew their interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic.

United have spent much of the window chasing their primary forward target Antony, but it had long emerged that Ajax plan to keep him and would expect just shy of £70m for that to change.

Image: Manchester United are interested in PSV's Cody Gakpo

They are considering a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who shares the same agency as Ten Hag.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ten Hag explains the pressures of being the Manchester United boss and shares his thoughts ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, live on Sky Sports