Sasa Kalajdzic: Manchester United considering Stuttgart striker who is keen on move to Old Trafford

Austria international Sasa Kalajdzic has entered the final year of his contract and is thought to be of interest to Man Utd as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line; watch Brentford vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm

Friday 12 August 2022 18:30, UK

Sasa Kalajdzic, Stuttgart
Image: Sasa Kalajdzic wants to move to Manchester United

Sasa Kalajdzic is one of a number of strikers Manchester United are looking at this summer and sources close to the Stuttgart forward claim he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Austria international Kalajdzic has entered the final year of his contract and is thought to be of interest to United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line before the window closes.

However, Austria head coach and former United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said Kalajdzic's development would not be harmed if he stayed at Stuttgart.

At 25 years old, though, the player feels the time is right for a new challenge. He has scored 24 goals in 58 games for Stuttgart in all competitions.

Brentford
Manchester United

Saturday 13th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Erik ten Hag has given an update on the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as giving his thoughts on Marcus Rashford after the forward was linked with a move to PSG

United have brought in defenders Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia along with midfielder Christian Eriksen already this summer, but Ten Hag has been unable to strengthen in the attacking department.

With Anthony Martial currently injured and concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's future, United are looking for more options up front.

They missed out on striker Benjamin Sesko, who will join RB Leipzig next summer, and recently withdrew their interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic.

United have spent much of the window chasing their primary forward target Antony, but it had long emerged that Ajax plan to keep him and would expect just shy of £70m for that to change.

Manchester United are reportedly interested PSV&#39;s Cody Gakpo
Image: Manchester United are interested in PSV's Cody Gakpo

They are considering a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who shares the same agency as Ten Hag.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

