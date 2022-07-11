Andreas Pereira: Fulham complete signing of Manchester United's Andreas Pereira

Fulham have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira for a fee understood to be worth £10m.

United have retained a 20 per cent sell-on fee in the deal, Sky Sports News understands, with Fulham paying £8m up front and a further £2m in add-ons.

The Brazilian midfielder has spent the last 11 years at Old Trafford, coming through the youth academy as a teenager. Pereira made 75 appearances for United in total, scoring four times.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Brazilian side Flamengo, scoring eight goals in 31 appearances. His last United appearance came at the end of the 2019/20 season, with the midfielder spending the following campaign at Serie A Lazio.

Pereira is Fulham's second signing since their promotion back to the Premier League last season, with fellow midfielder Joao Palhinha joining from Sporting Lisbon on an undisclosed fee.

Fulham are also set to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on a season-long loan after the 22-year-old completed his medical.

"I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start the season with Fulham, Pereira told the Fulham official website. "I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong.

"Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here."

West Ham want £20m from Fulham for Diop

West Ham are also in talks with Fulham over the sale of defender Issa Diop, but there is a gap in valuation between the two sides.

Initial talks had centred around an initial £12m plus performance-related add-ons but the Irons value the centre-back at around £20m.

The 25-year-old, who joined West Ham for a then club-record £21.9m from Toulouse in June 2018, started just 10 Premier League games last season as he made 26 appearances in all competitions.

Fulham are in the market for a central defender, having previously approached Manchester United over Eric Bailly's availability earlier this window.

